CVS is shaking up drug pricing. You can thank Mark Cuban

The way drug prices are set in the United States is something of a mystery.

You may assume that when you go to the pharmacy and hand over the money for your medicine, the price is what the medicine costs, minus the amount that is covered by your insurance. There are also some fees that have to be paid to the pharmacy staff.

This is a sensible idea. But you would be wrong. Instead, the process is highly complex and largely hidden from public view.

The price you pay over the counter is largely set by middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. Although PBMs negotiate rebates between the pharmaceutical industry and insurers, they do so in secret, making them a constant scapegoat for everything that happens with drug pricing in the U.S., A,Kay It is the country that pays the most for prescription drugs. An average of about $1,200 per year, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

However, on Tuesday, a simple model got a big boost that could change the way we buy medicines. And you can thank Mark Cuban for that.

Here’s the deal: CVS, the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chain, is abandoning the opaque formularies that currently set drug prices. Under its new model, CVS pharmacies will be reimbursed by the PBM based on a fee to cover the cost of the drug, plus a fixed markup and operations.

This model is very similar to the one championed by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban through his online pharmacy (aptly named Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company).

The Cuban company buys generic drugs directly from pharmaceutical companies and sells them to patients. The point is that eliminating middlemen and having a transparent pricing model reduces costs for consumers.

“I could make a lot of money from this,” Cuban says on the company’s website. “But I’m not going to do that. I have enough money. I want to destroy the pharmaceutical industry by any means possible.”

It appears he is fully involved in the startup, which has ambitions to produce its own drugs at a facility under construction in Dallas. Cuban is selling his majority stake in the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, and he plans to leave ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2025, leading to speculation he could eye a third-party presidential run. Is. But Cuban told reporters last week that he has no plans to make a bid for the White House.

CVS sees the writing on the wall. Over the summer, Blue Shield of California dropped CVS Caremark as its PBM in favor of Cuban’s Cost Plus, among other things. Meanwhile, Congress is considering several bills designed to bring about greater transparency.

It’s not yet clear which drugs will be cheaper, or by how much, though CVS executives told CNN that prices for most drugs should drop rather than increase.

“At a minimum, CVS and others should aim to shed light on how drugs are priced, any discounts that are negotiated, and the overhead that comes from different sources,” said Nick Fabrizio, senior lecturer in health policy. Cornell University. “Americans will be surprised at the hidden costs that are imposed on them by various third parties. These extra or hidden costs make prescriptions more expensive.”

The Cuban company, Fabrizio said, is “forcing pharmacies to change their model to remain competitive.”

