CVS Health makes changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money

CVS Health is changing the way its prescription drug pricing model works, and it could lead to some savings for customers starting next year.

The health care giant said Tuesday it will introduce a new reimbursement model designed to make over-the-counter costs more predictable. The company will begin offering it to some third-party cash discount card administrators next year.

Cash rebate cards offered by GoodRx can give customers a price discount off the out-of-pocket cost for some prescriptions, depending on the individual’s coverage and the drug.

CVS Health Drugstores will begin using the company’s new CostAdvantage model more widely in 2025. It is designed to make drug costs more transparent. This includes a formula based on the cost of the drug, a set markup, and then a fee to fill the prescription.

CVS Health runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains and a large pharmacy benefit management business that administers prescription drug coverage for large clients such as insurers and employers.

It also sells health insurance through its Aetna branch, and the company is providing an increasing amount of care through its drugstores and clinics.

The company also announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend on Tuesday and raised its forecast for next year. CVS Health expects adjusted earnings of at least $8.50 per share. It also estimates total revenues of at least $366 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $8.51 per share on revenue of $344.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said in an email that he saw the stronger-than-expected revenue guidance and dividend increase as “a show of confidence by management.”

Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. jumped 3.7%, or $2.54, to close at $71.02 on Tuesday, while broader indexes slipped.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com