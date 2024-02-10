CVS Chief Medical Officer: 'We don't want to build the entire healthcare delivery ecosystem'

The role of retail players in health care like CVS (CVS), Walmart (WMT) and now Amazon (AMZN) is being closely watched by investors and physicians alike.

In its latest earnings, CVS emphasized a continued strategy in health services, even as competitor Walgreens (WBA) signaled a comeback. Through its recent acquisitions of home health provider Signify and primary care provider Oak Street for seniors, CVS continues to look for ways to create a closed loop for patients within its system.

“Oak Street ended the year with 202,000 lives at risk, a 27% increase over the previous year,” CEO Karen Lynch said on a recent earnings call. Through January, those enrolled in the Oak Street Clinic The number of Aetna members has doubled.”

“Signify completed 649,000 in-home evaluations in the quarter, an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year. Among our Aetna customers, we are pleased to see more success in the future by utilizing Signify’s strong capabilities in other products, including individual exchange and Medicaid. Expanding our addressable market.” Lynch said.

Chief Medical Officer Sri Chaguturu told Yahoo Finance that the company is “building a world of health around every consumer.”

“We don’t want to build the entire health care delivery ecosystem. But we’re choosing to build where we believe there is the greatest opportunity to improve health outcomes. That’s primary care, retail health , home services and physician competency and accountable care – and that’s helping physicians participate in value-based care,” Chaguturu said in a recent wide-ranging interview.

Asked whether these services stepped on the toes of legacy providers like hospital systems and physician groups by taking away market share from less complex cases, Chaguturu said it was the opposite.

“These are the most complex patients in our health care ecosystem, with multiple chronic diseases, and in addition to chronic diseases, there are multiple aspects of social frailty and social determinants of need,” he said.

Growth amid downward pressure

The company’s most recent earnings reported revenue of $93.8 billion for 2023, beating Wall Street expectations, compared to estimates of $90.7 billion. But it cut its 2024 outlook, expecting an expensive year ahead.

This includes increased utilization costs for Aetna Medicare Advantage patients as pandemic-delayed services return, and pharmacy benefit managers, like CVS Caremark, becoming a target for lawmakers in Congress who want to curb the power of such “middlemen.” Are considering ways to reduce it. .” Typically, such middlemen are blamed for rising costs in the health ecosystem, but Chaguturu says they will help drive the rise in use of weight-loss drugs.

The craze surrounding GLP-1s, drugs used to increase insulin production for diabetics and help slow digestion, has been approved over the past few years for weight loss in obese patients.

Although GLP-1s, named after the hormone they mimic in the body, are not new, the latest formulations have yielded record weight loss results. This has led to increased interest in taking advantage of this trend by offering prescriptions from patients to online health platforms.

Yet, according to CVS, 80% of prescriptions for the four best-selling drugs from Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are still for Type 2 diabetes patients.

Chaguturu said PBMs will continue to reduce pricing to ensure access for more patients, and expects that more competition — which could begin by the end of this year — will also help drive down costs. CVS benefits from earning fees on drug prescriptions, as well as rebates it receives from drug manufacturers for covering drugs and providing access to patients.

But this is not an uncontrolled gold rush. CVS is working with hesitant customers, such as insurers and employers, who are concerned about increased costs. GLP-1 drugs cost nearly $1,000 per month, causing some employers and insurers to stop covering them, or require prior authorization to fill prescriptions.

This includes CVS’s own insurer, Aetna, which previously told Yahoo Finance that, “Coverage of these medications requires prior authorization. This process allows our physicians to review the request using evidence-based guidelines.” Allows coverage to ensure that coverage is appropriate given the member’s clinical condition. The prior authorization process includes a review of the member’s age, body mass index, past medical history, and response to previous therapy Can.”

According to Chaguturu, CVS is also creating clinical supports for employers and insurers to ensure that patients who get prescriptions actually need them, and then to manage any side effects. Assistance is provided for.

He said customers are taking a variety of approaches to GLP-1, including waiting until prices go down, or making sure they have some way to get coverage before agreeing to cover them.

“In addition to driving down pricing, we also provide coverage and clinical solutions to help employers and health plans gain access,” he said.

He expects new competitors to emerge in the coming years due to improved pricing per prescription and the ability to reduce the net cost of prescriptions.

