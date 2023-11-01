Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

European private equity group CVC Capital Partners has postponed the plan until next year due to market turmoil, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The delay to CVC’s plans to list in Amsterdam extends a two-year saga over whether it will follow rivals into the public markets. The CVC had already postponed its move to join the list following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

Poor earnings results from publicly traded peers EQT and Blackstone in recent weeks, uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East and concerns about the state of the broader economy contributed to the decision to delay the initial public offering, the people said. Gave.

“You can’t challenge gravity,” said one of the guys. “The market conditions aren’t there.”

This decision was taken after a meeting of the company’s senior leadership on Wednesday. Its investment bankers, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, working on the deal were also informed, the people said.

Postponing the IPO again is a blow to the firm, which manages €161 billion of assets, as it looks to keep pace with rivals including EQT, which has announced its own plan to expand through acquisitions. The proceeds from the listing were used.

Although there was optimism among bankers that the window for IPOs could reopen, new offerings in Europe so far this year are at their lowest level since the financial crisis.

Companies including French software group Planisware and German military contractor Renk have delayed launching the scheme in recent weeks, citing the difficult market environment. Shares of US chip designer Arm, German sandal maker Birkenstock and tech group Instacart have fallen since their listing this year.

Private equity fund managers have come under pressure as higher interest rates have hit corporate valuations and made it more challenging to exit investments and return capital to investors.

In preparation for the listing, CVC has sought to increase and diversify assets under management across infrastructure and secondary.

The strategy emulates larger US peers like Blackstone and KKR, which have moved away from their leveraged buyout roots over the past decade.

In 2021, CVC acquired Glendower Capital, a firm specializing in buying private equity fund stakes. It bought a majority stake in Dutch infrastructure investor DIF Capital Partners this year in a deal worth about €1 billion. The investment group is also increasing its assets under management in credit, a fast-growing asset class.

CVC is committed to going public if market conditions improve in the near future, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

