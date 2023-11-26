November 26, 2023
Cutting out one thing could be weight loss answer, say scientists


Many people think that “a calorie is a calorie,” but scientists say research shows that it may not be true. In fact, it may be possible to eat more of some kinds of calories while also improving your health.

Researchers have discovered reducing just one amino acid in the diet of mice saw them not only lose weight but also become less frail. And this was despite them eating more calories than other mice which did not cut back on the acid.

Dudley Lamming, a professor and metabolism researcher at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health said: “We like to say a calorie is not just a calorie. Different components of your diet have value and impact beyond their function as a calorie, and we’ve been digging in on one component that many people may be eating too much of.”

Prof Lamming is the lead author of a new study in mice, published recently in the journal Cell Metabolism, showing that cutting down the amount of a single amino acid called isoleucine can, among other benefits, extend their lifespan, make them leaner and less frail as they age and reduce cancer and prostate problems, all while the mice ate more calories.

Amino acids are the molecular building blocks of proteins, and Prof Lamming and his colleagues are interested in their connection to healthy ageing. In earlier research, data from UW–Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin showed the scientists that Wisconsinites with higher body mass index measurements (higher is more overweight or obese) tend to consume more isoleucine, an essential amino acid everyone needs to eat.

Isoleucine is found in foods including eggs, dairy and soy protein. But the highest levels are in some of dieter’s favourite foods including red meat such as steak or even lean chicken.

To better understand its health effects, Prof Lamming and colleagues fed mice either a balanced control diet, a version of the balanced diet that was low in a group of about 20 amino acids, or a diet formulated to cut out two-thirds of the diet’s isoleucine. The mice, which began the study at about 6 months of age (equivalent to a 30-year-old person) got to eat as much as they wanted.

“Very quickly, we saw the mice on the reduced isoleucine diet lose adiposity — their bodies got leaner, they lost fat,” says Lamming, while the bodies of the mice on the low-amino-acid diet also got leaner to start, but eventually regained weight and fat.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

November 26, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: More hostage swaps expected after tense delay as Gaza ceasefire remains intact

November 26, 2023

You may have missed

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

November 26, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: More hostage swaps expected after tense delay as Gaza ceasefire remains intact

November 26, 2023
What would happen if Toyota and Range Rover had a baby?

What would happen if Toyota and Range Rover had a baby?

November 26, 2023
John Densmore: ‘Addiction to money broke up The Doors after Jim Morrison’s death’

John Densmore: ‘Addiction to money broke up The Doors after Jim Morrison’s death’

November 26, 2023
'I’m a sleep expert - here’s why having a lie in could be bad for your health'

‘I’m a sleep expert – here’s why having a lie in could be bad for your health’

November 26, 2023
If you don’t have any other product, you need to get 38 points. [UK]

If you don’t have any other product, you need to get 38 points. [UK]

November 26, 2023