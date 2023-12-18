Cutting-edge transparent solar cells can generate electricity 1000 times more efficiently

[Dec. 18, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

The researchers coated ITO with various thin metals and inserted a thin layer of tungsten oxide between the coated ITO and tungsten disulfide. (Credit: LuchschenF)

Solar panels have long been criticized for their appearance, with some arguing that large, opaque panels spoil the look of homes and businesses. But now, a group of researchers has developed a highly transparent solar cell using 2D atomic sheets that could change the perception of solar energy. The average visible transparency of these nearly invisible solar cells is 79%, meaning they can potentially be placed almost anywhere, including building windows, car front panels, and even human skin. .

Scientists have been trying to develop transparent solar cells for years, but suitable materials do not exist until now. To make the solar cell, the researchers controlled the contact barriers between indium tin oxide (ITO), one of the most widely used transparent conducting oxides, and a monolayer tungsten disulfide. They coated ITO with various thin metals and inserted a thin layer of tungsten oxide between the coated ITO and tungsten disulfide.

“The way we fabricated the solar cell resulted in a power conversion efficiency 1000 times higher than a device using normal ITO electrodes,” said Toshiaki Kato, corresponding author of the paper and associate professor in the Graduate School of Engineering at Tohoku University. Received.” ,

To test potential applications of transparent solar cells, researchers integrated them into a module and placed it on a glass window. The module maintained high transparency, and researchers measured its performance using a solar simulator.

The results indicated that the module generated a power density of approximately 13 milliwatts per square centimeter, which is comparable to other transparent solar cell technologies.

The group did not stop here. They also discovered how their solar cells could be expanded for use in actual solar panels.

“We have discovered the appropriate design modifications needed to avoid the unexpected voltage drop that comes with increasing device area,” Kato said.

Potential impact of transparent solar cells

Transparent solar cells have the potential to revolutionize the energy industry by expanding the ways solar energy can be used. Traditional solar panels are limited to rooftops and other large, flat surfaces, but transparent solar cells can be integrated into buildings and vehicles as well as other surfaces that are not currently being used for energy production.

Highly transparent solar cells with 2D atomic sheets successfully fabricated. (Credit: Toshiyaki Kato)

The potential applications of transparent solar cells are vast. For example, they could be used to create a new generation of energy-efficient buildings that generate their own electricity while allowing natural light to enter. They can also be used to power electric vehicles, increasing their range and making them more sustainable.

Additionally, transparent solar cells can be used in a variety of consumer products, such as smartphones and other electronic devices. This could eliminate the need for chargers and power banks, as devices would be able to charge themselves from ambient light.

(a) Schematic illustration of the device structure and ideal optimal band structure for a transparent Schottky solar cell. (b) Images of samples for WF and AVT measurements. ITO was sprayed onto a quartz substrate and a thin metal film was coated on top of the ITO. (c) Transparency spectra of MX/ITO on quartz, ITO/quartz, and quartz (MX = Ni1, Ni5, Fe1, Fe2, Al1, Al5, Cu1, Ag1, Au1, and Au5). (d) Plot of WF for MX/ITO measured by PYS. The inset in (d) shows the typical photoemission characteristics of Ni1/ITO and the fitting curve for obtaining WF. (e) Dispersion in transparency and functioning of the tested MX/ITO. (Credit: Scientific Reports)

Furthermore, transparent solar cells can have a significant impact on the environment by reducing the need for traditional energy sources. Solar power is a clean and renewable source of energy that does not produce greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change.

Development of transparent solar cells

The development of transparent solar cells has been a long and challenging process, with researchers facing many obstacles along the way.

An optical image of a highly transparent solar cell constructed from 2D atomic sheets. (Credit: Toshiyaki Kato)

One of the main challenges is to find suitable materials for solar cells. The material must be transparent, conductive, and capable of converting light into electricity. The material also needs to be stable and durable, as it will be exposed to the elements.

Researchers have tried a variety of materials, including organic and inorganic materials, but most of them are either too opaque or not efficient enough to produce meaningful amounts of electricity.

The use of 2D materials such as graphene and tungsten disulfide has shown promise in recent years. These materials are thin and transparent and have the ability to conduct electricity. However, they are also delicate and can be difficult to work with.

Schematic illustration of spatially resolved photoexcited charge-carrier mapping for devices with asymmetric electrodes: Cu/ITO and Ni/ITO. Images of the device under a microscope. Photocurrent line scan of the device. Integrated photocurrent based on photocurrent as black line; The red line comes from the inverse treatment of the y-axis, which represents the potential profile in the conduction band. (Credit: Scientific Reports)

The potential applications of these near-invisible solar cells are countless. They can be integrated into building windows to generate power without obstructing the view or changing the building’s appearance. This can be especially useful for skyscrapers, which have large surface areas of glass windows. Transparent solar cells can also be integrated into the front panels of cars to provide power for onboard electronics or even electric motors.

Another potential application is in wearable technology. Nearly invisible solar cells can be integrated into clothing or accessories to provide power for small electronics such as smartwatches or fitness trackers. They can also be integrated into human skin to power medical devices such as pacemakers or glucose monitors.

The researchers acknowledge that there are still challenges to be addressed before these transparent solar cells can be widely adopted.

Details of their research were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

