Potentially, the procedure to remove or break up the stone could eventually be performed in a clinic or emergency room setting. (Credit: Getty Images)

Kidney stones, those painful crystalline formations that can wreak havoc in the human urinary system, may soon have their match in a groundbreaking medical technology that combines two ultrasound technologies.

A feasibility study recently published in The Journal of Urology has demonstrated the ability of this innovative approach to move or dissolve kidney stones within the ureter, without the need for anesthesia and with minimal discomfort.

The procedure relies on a handheld transducer placed on the patient’s skin, which directs ultrasound waves toward the stone. These waves serve a dual purpose: they can gently rotate the stones to facilitate their passage and change their position, a process known as ultrasound propulsion, or they can be used in burst wave lithotripsy (BWL ) can effectively disintegrate stones using a technique called.

Dr. M. Kennedy Hall, lead author of the study and emergency medicine specialist at UW Medicine, described the key advantage of this technique over the traditional method, shock wave lithotripsy, which requires sedation.

“Unlike shock wave lithotripsy, which is the standard procedure now in use and requires sedation, this technique does not cause harm,” Dr. Hall stressed. “It’s almost painless, and you can do it while the patient is awake, and without sedation, which is important.”

The research team envisions that this important technology could eventually be demonstrated in the clinic or emergency room setting, providing a more accessible and patient-friendly treatment option for people suffering from kidney stones.

Kidney stones stuck in the ureter, which connects the kidney to the bladder, often cause excruciating pain and often require emergency department visits. According to Dr. Hall, patients with ureteral stones are generally advised to wait and see if the stones will pass naturally, a process that can take several weeks, with about one-quarter of patients eventually Requires surgery.

Process diagram for use in the ED or clinic as performed in this study (left) and as envisioned by our National Aeronautics and Space Administration sponsors for use in space travel (right). (Credit: Carol Marinelli and Kim Reading)

Statistics show that one in 11 Americans will experience urinary stones at some point in their lives. Worryingly, the incidence of kidney stones is increasing, as indicated by a UW Medicine study examining the same technique. This study also found that up to 50% of patients who experience a stone event will have a recurrence within five years.

Dr. Hall and his colleagues embarked on this research journey with the aim of addressing the urgent need for a non-invasive approach to treating kidney stones, eliminating the need for surgical intervention.

As Dr. Hall explained, the primary goal of the study was to assess the feasibility of using ultrasonic propulsion and BWL to move or disintegrate stones in awake and unconscious patients.

A total of twenty-nine patients participated in the study, sixteen of whom underwent propulsion treatment only and thirteen received both propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy. In nineteen cases, the stone successfully passed within the ureter, while in two cases the stone passed into the bladder.

Burst wave lithotripsy was effective in fragmenting stones in seven cases. At a two-week follow-up, an impressive 86% of patients whose stones were located down the ureter, close to the bladder, had their stones successfully passed. On average, these patients experienced stone passage within about four days.

Kidney stones before and after 10 minutes burst BWL. (Credit: UW Medicine)

One of the patients in the study reported experiencing “immediate relief” when the stone was removed from the ureter, highlighting the potential for this technique to provide rapid relief to people suffering from kidney stones.

The next phase of research for the team includes conducting a clinical trial with a control group that will not receive BWL blasts or ultrasound propulsion. This trial will help evaluate the extent to which this pioneering technology can enhance kidney stone passage.

The journey toward this groundbreaking technology began five years ago when NASA explored the possibility of moving or disintegrating kidney stones without anesthesia during extended space missions, such as those planned for Mars exploration. Funded a study for. The results have been so promising that NASA has since made kidney stones a major concern for these missions. “We now have a potential solution to that problem,” Dr. Hall said.

Lead study author Dr. M. Kennedy Hall. (Credit: UW Medicine)

This transformative study, launched in 2018, was conducted on patients at various medical facilities, including Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington Medical Center-Montlake and the Northwest Kidney Stone Center at the University of Washington Medical Center-Northwest. It involved experts from the departments of emergency medicine, urology and radiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine in collaboration with the UW Applied Physics Laboratory.

While previous UW Medicine trials focused on breaking up kidney stones inside the kidneys, this trial is the first to investigate moving or dissolving stones within the ureter using BWL, which is used in the treatment of kidney stones. It is an important milestone in the field of. The potential for this non-invasive approach to revolutionize the management of kidney stones is huge, offering hope for the millions of individuals who may one day benefit from this innovative technology.

