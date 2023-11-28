Johannes Bernreuter, head of Bernreuter Research, said: “Tongwei plans to bring on 575,000 tonnes of new production capacity next year, while we expect a maximum market growth of 200,000 tonnes.” As with other capacity expansions by majors, Bernreuter said that “if all new capacities were added in 2024, the oversupply would increase to 1.4 million tonnes. With its low manufacturing costs and proven product quality, Tongwei will drive most, if not all, new entrants out of the market.

Polysilicon prices have declined this year, which BurnTutor expects will continue next year as supply far outweighs demand and Chinese players entering the market will be unable to compete if prices remain high in 2020-21. Will be. Of the 36 companies examined in Bernreuter’s research, 14 are in the process of building or expanding polysilicon plants. Fellow Chinese polysilicon maker Dako New Energy announced a capacity expansion of 100,000 tons last December, which came online earlier this year.

The shakeout would result in the destruction of approximately 2.4 million tons of polysilicon.

In particular, non-Chinese producers will be exempted from this “shakeout”, the research said. This is despite China’s share of global polysilicon production exceeding 90% this year.

The reason for this is the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which bans any product from Xinjiang province that cannot prove it did not use forced labor from entering the US. Currently about 40% of the world’s polysilicon comes from Xinjiang.

Bernreuter said the UFLPA has been instrumental in creating a high-priced market for non-Chinese polysilicon from producers such as Wacker Chemie and REC Group.

However, last week REC Group announced the closure of its Norway polysilicon plant due to high electricity prices and a highly competitive polysilicon market.

earlier this month, PV Tech Research head Finlay Colville has published a blog predicting a decline in PV manufacturing in 2024, partly due to falling prices and excess capacity.

As it relates to the UFLPA and the US, Colville predicts US-based cadmium telluride (Cadtel) thin film solar module maker First Solar will be one of the only winners from the market downturn next year. First Solar is separated from the polysilicon supply chain that pulls the strings for most of the world’s solar companies, because it uses Cadtel technology.

Source: www.pv-tech.org