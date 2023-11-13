Cut NC insurance-premium taxes to boost working people, small businesses

I started my first business at the age of 22 and have been working for myself ever since. Thirty-five years later, one of the biggest expenses for my company is still insurance.

As a staunch advocate for North Carolina individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses, I believe it is important to immediately address one of the greatest financial burdens falling on North Carolinians: the state’s high insurance-premium taxes. . In 2022, these taxes amount to a staggering $1 billion. Overall, North Carolina has collected a staggering $8.7 billion in premium taxes since 2008, and those taxes are increasing significantly every year.

Insurance premium tax rates in North Carolina are among the highest in the country. It’s time we lower this rate and make our state an ideal market where insurance companies can thrive and create high-paying jobs.

More importantly, reducing insurance premium taxes is not only a relief for North Carolinians and small businesses but also an opportunity to enhance the long-term economic vitality of our state. By lowering these taxes, we can encourage growth, attract insurance companies to set up shop in North Carolina, and create high-paying jobs for our people.

Yes, I am a Democrat advocating low taxes. As you dust yourself off your chair in disbelief, please read about some of the reasons why I am taking this position. And, while you may think that all Democrats are in favor of taxing anything and everything, I know that most Democrats just want fairness and a level playing field for everyone, especially small business and entrepreneur Democrats ( Yes, we exist). I believe fairness in taxation is the key to creating a prosperous North Carolina for working people and small businesses.

Here are some of the key reasons why I believe lowering insurance premium taxes is a win-win solution for everyone in North Carolina:

1. Relief for North Carolina families: The burden of higher insurance-premium taxes falls disproportionately on working-class families who already struggle to make ends meet. Lowering these taxes will put more money in the pockets of hardworking North Carolinians, enabling them to better feed their children, pay their bills, and spend in their communities.

2. Support for small businesses and entrepreneurs: Small businesses and new business start-ups are the backbone of our economy in North Carolina, especially in rural areas. These small business owners and employees need affordable insurance to protect their operations and employees. Lower insurance-premium taxes would reduce operating costs for these enterprises, allowing owners to pay their employees more and invest more in their business.

3. attracting insurance companies: By lowering taxes, North Carolina could become a hot destination for insurance companies looking for low taxes. The reduced tax burden may lead more companies to choose to locate headquarters or regional offices in North Carolina, creating high-paying, high-skilled jobs and increasing competition, ultimately benefiting consumers with lower premiums.

4. Economic Development: A thriving insurance industry is a source of economic growth. With lower taxes, we can encourage this industry, contributing to the overall prosperity of our state for all and generating incremental revenues through other channels such as property taxes and income taxes.

5. Competition: Lowering insurance-premium taxes would make North Carolina a more competitive insurance market. This, in turn, can lead to more affordable insurance options for our residents.

Now, some people will say that we need these funds to cover other programs in North Carolina – except that ignores the fact that we have over $3 billion of excess funds in the state coffers. It also ignores the fact that low-income people in North Carolina are paying a larger percentage of their take-home pay in premium taxes. The point is to reduce the tax burden for working people, entrepreneurs and small businesses. If we need to replenish program funding, spend some of the cash sitting in state bank accounts.

I call on Leader Berger, Speaker Moore and leaders of the General Assembly, regardless of their political affiliation, to support reducing insurance-premium taxes in 2024. Reducing insurance-premium taxes is a step toward a more equitable future for North Carolina, making it a premier market for insurance companies, creating high-paying jobs for our people, and recognizing that That working people need relief from all taxes.

And yes, surprise, surprise: This proposal to cut insurance-premium taxes is coming from a Democrat.

Source: www.carolinajournal.com