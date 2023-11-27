Customers of Singapore’s DBS/POSB, UOB and OCBC banks can now ‘lock’ funds that cannot be withdrawn online.

DBS/POSB, UOB and OCBC customers can now lock their money digitally, so the money cannot be withdrawn online. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su) (Edgar Su/Reuters)

SINGAPORE – DBS/POSB, UOB and OCBC Bank customers can now “lock” their money in bank accounts that will not allow funds to be transferred digitally.

The security feature, which will allow personal withdrawals or transfers only at bank branches, is scheduled to be launched by UOB and OCBC on Thursday (November 30), while DBS/POSB has announced the progressive roll out of its DigiVault from Monday. From 27 November) to 7 December.

The additional security measures are designed to prevent fraudsters from digitally withdrawing customer funds from a compromised bank account and are part of wider anti-scam efforts by the three banks.

DBS/POSB DigiVault and Fixed Deposit Lock

DBS/POSB DigiVault enables customers to store their money digitally in a designated account with the security of a physical vault. Customers will have to visit the DBS/POSB branch in person to verify their identity and request to access or transfer funds in DigiVault. The closure of DigiVault account will also have to be done at the DBS/POSB branch.

Applying for a DigiVault account requires an existing DBS/POSB account and can be done online through DBS/POSB DigiBank. According to the bank, the process of setting it up can be completed within a minute. Customers need to locate the DigiVault button under the “Apply” section on the “More” tab. Upon approval, customers will receive a push notification in DigiBank and can start depositing funds in DigiVault.

In addition to DigiVault, DBS/POSB announced that all customers can now choose to lock their fixed deposits as an enhanced security feature from Monday. The bank said that with the introduction of this new option to lock their fixed deposits, the risk of fraudsters digitally withdrawing their fixed deposits prematurely, if there is any unauthorized access to customers’ phones and accounts, will be reduced.

Customers can request to lock their fixed deposit accounts online through “DigiBot”, which can be accessed through the Bank’s DigiVault page or DigiBank Online. On launching “DigiBot”, customers will be required to enter “Fixed Deposit Lock” and will be prompted to authenticate the request.

After successful authentication, customers need to select the existing fixed deposit account they wish to lock and confirm the request. The request will then take approximately two working days to be processed. Once locked, customers will receive an email notification informing them that their fixed deposit has been successfully locked.

Like DigiVault, all customers need to visit a DBS/POSB branch in person and verify their identity to unlock their fixed deposits.

uob lockaway

The UOB Lockaway account is the bank’s version of the money lock-up security facility that can be opened digitally through the bank’s website and UOB TMRW app or through the bank’s physical branches from November 30.

Funds deposited in the UOB Lockaway account will be “locked” from all online transactions such as digital payments and outbound transfers.

Customers can access their locked-up funds at the physical branches of the Bank by presenting their identity card or passport to the branch staff for verification before any transaction. UOB said it is also evaluating ATM withdrawals as an additional mode of cash delivery and may introduce the facility soon depending on customer feedback.

There will be no minimum initial deposit or balance requirement on a lockaway account. As an additional security, the bank said that no check book will also be issued and existing cards cannot be linked to it. Account holders will still be able to view their balance and deposit funds into the account digitally.

UOB said customers’ funds held in UOB Lockaway accounts will also earn interest on their deposits, with rates to be announced in the coming days.

ocbc money lock

Similarly, OCBC will launch the OCBC Money Lock feature from November 30 and will be available to all new and existing OCBC current and savings accounts without the need to open a separate or new account. The money lock facility can be done through the OCBC Digital App or Internet Banking site.

With OCBC Money Lock, customers can choose to lock funds in their existing accounts, thus preventing funds from being transferred digitally or used for unauthorized transactions.

Customers can only unlock their funds in person at OCBC branches or at OCBC ATMs located there. The ATM unlock feature will be expanded to all OCBC ATMs islandwide by the end of December 2023.

OCBC said that locked funds will continue to earn interest as the interest calculation will include both locked and unlocked funds in the account. The bank’s customers can choose the amount they wish to lock, with a minimum of S$10 and a maximum subject to the user’s available account balance.

What should I follow Facebook, Instagram, TIC Toc And Twitter,

yahoo singapore telegram

Source