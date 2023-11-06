Customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks are facing deposit delays

Customers of major US banks including Bank of America and Wells Fargo reported delays in their direct deposits on Monday after a glitch in payment processing that began on Friday.

Bank of America did not respond to a request for comment, while Wells Fargo referred questions to The Clearing House, a payments company that operates the only private sector Automated Clearing House (ACH) system in the US.

The clearinghouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to CNBC, on Friday a spokesperson for the organization said there had been a “processing error with the ACH file” the previous day.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that the problem was not related to a cybersecurity issue and had been resolved. But customers continued to report direct deposit delays on Monday, contacting their banks on social media and reporting that their paychecks had not arrived in their accounts as expected.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase said it would post scheduled direct deposits to customer accounts “as quickly as possible,” noting that the banking giant will refund any overdraft fees customers may incur arising from the ACH issue.

DownDetector observed an increase in problems for Bank of America customers, including issues with fund transfers and online banking. DownDetector said customers at other big banks, including Wells Fargo and US Bank, also reported ongoing problems on Monday, including problems retrieving account balances or other transactions.

@KenPaxtonTX What can be done to ensure timely receipt of my direct deposit paycheck? @Bank of America Is not complying with regulations and is impacting Texas customers. pic.twitter.com/dGcTy0sO3N – Steve Nickman (@StevieT87) 6 November 2023

Laugh out loud! Your online bill payment system has been down for days and you are asking me to go there? Man Bank of America really doesn’t have a collective clue. Maybe it’s time to find a new bank. – Jay (@JayB4) 6 November 2023

,@Bank of America Day 4 and still no direct deposit, no update on possible resolution or at least what is being done to resolve the issue, no transparency, no assistance, no communication from you all. Nothing. Very good. This is so bizarre,” one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, wrote Monday morning.

