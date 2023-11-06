November 6, 2023
Customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks are facing deposit delays


Customers of major US banks including Bank of America and Wells Fargo reported delays in their direct deposits on Monday after a glitch in payment processing that began on Friday.

Bank of America did not respond to a request for comment, while Wells Fargo referred questions to The Clearing House, a payments company that operates the only private sector Automated Clearing House (ACH) system in the US.

The clearinghouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to CNBC, on Friday a spokesperson for the organization said there had been a “processing error with the ACH file” the previous day.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that the problem was not related to a cybersecurity issue and had been resolved. But customers continued to report direct deposit delays on Monday, contacting their banks on social media and reporting that their paychecks had not arrived in their accounts as expected.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase said it would post scheduled direct deposits to customer accounts “as quickly as possible,” noting that the banking giant will refund any overdraft fees customers may incur arising from the ACH issue.

DownDetector observed an increase in problems for Bank of America customers, including issues with fund transfers and online banking. DownDetector said customers at other big banks, including Wells Fargo and US Bank, also reported ongoing problems on Monday, including problems retrieving account balances or other transactions.

,@Bank of America Day 4 and still no direct deposit, no update on possible resolution or at least what is being done to resolve the issue, no transparency, no assistance, no communication from you all. Nothing. Very good. This is so bizarre,” one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, wrote Monday morning.

More from CBS News

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account
For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bored Ape NFT party is actually an eyesore, say irritated attendees

Bored Ape NFT party is actually an eyesore, say irritated attendees

November 6, 2023
Large majority of Americans think country is headed in the wrong direction, many say GOP is better at economy: poll

Large majority of Americans think country is headed in the wrong direction, many say GOP is better at economy: poll

November 6, 2023

You may have missed

Bored Ape NFT party is actually an eyesore, say irritated attendees

Bored Ape NFT party is actually an eyesore, say irritated attendees

November 6, 2023
Large majority of Americans think country is headed in the wrong direction, many say GOP is better at economy: poll

Large majority of Americans think country is headed in the wrong direction, many say GOP is better at economy: poll

November 6, 2023
4 major science and technology challenges facing the next administration

4 major science and technology challenges facing the next administration

November 6, 2023
Algonquin College entrepreneurs meet during reading week – Algonquin Times

Algonquin College entrepreneurs meet during reading week – Algonquin Times

November 6, 2023
‘The stock-market correction is over’ after broad surge amid ‘epic’ market rallies

‘The stock-market correction is over’ after broad surge amid ‘epic’ market rallies

November 6, 2023
Customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks are facing deposit delays

Customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks are facing deposit delays

November 6, 2023