Customer engagement strategies, growth and retention in declining markets

gabriel garcia

Managing Director, RIA Client Experience, Business Development & Strategy

The path to growth for financial advisory firms is multifaceted. This requires a deep understanding of the changing demographic landscape, a balanced focus on customer acquisition and retention, and a commitment to leveraging technology and innovation. Additionally, it is important to prepare for future challenges, such as the changing consultant workforce.

Gabriel Garcia, Head of RIA Client Experience, Business Development and Strategy at SEI, is part of the team sponsoring the important research and insights in the InvestmentNews Advisor Benchmarking Study. Benchmarking Studies provides financial advisors with comprehensive practice management studies and benchmarking reports, offering invaluable insights into industry trends and performance metrics.

Garcia underlined, “The top three things customers are looking for are peace of mind, goal achievement and life fulfillment. It’s important to have communication strategies and a plan in place to ensure those expectations are met. The elixir of all this is development, isn’t it?”

The study revealed that client relationships between consulting firms increased by an average of 8% in 2023. Garcia however points out the misleading nature of such figures, saying, “Detailed data shows that individual advisors at these companies are gaining an average of about 0.62 clients per month, which translates to more than 7 clients per year.” Does. While at an aggregate level, this can contribute to significant percentage growth for the firm, these averages and medians can be somewhat misleading. From a performance standpoint, an acquisition rate of 0.62 customers per month could be considered sub-optimal.

“Increasing this rate from 0.62 to one customer per month represents a 40% increase. Although this may seem like a daunting task in the beginning, it can be achieved with the right strategies.”

The key to this growth is diversifying customer acquisition methods beyond the traditional reliance on referrals. While referrals have historically been the primary source of new customers, expanding marketing initiatives and exploring new avenues for customer engagement can significantly increase the pool of potential customers.

By expanding their reach, advisors can effectively increase their client base, thereby increasing the overall growth and vitality of their practice.

Navigating demographic changes

An industry traditionally dependent on baby boomer customers is now at a turning point. As the Boomers transition from wealth accumulation to wealth distribution, advisory firms should turn their attention to the younger generations – Gen X, Millennials and the emerging Gen Z. Firms should focus on connecting directly with younger demographics as independent customers. This approach is a more strategic move to become the preferred advisor of these future generations, rather than relying solely on their relationship with the children of current clients.

“Companies should intentionally diversify their relevance to different demographics,” Garcia says. Expectations regarding wealth transfers from Baby Boomers may not materialize as expected, as their longevity has increased and they have moved from hoarding their wealth to spending it.

“This wealth change, which also includes children of current clients, presents a challenge. Statistics show that 90% of heirs do not keep their parents’ advisors. As a result, it is debatable whether the goal of having children become mentors in anticipation of a $70 trillion wealth transfer is practical.”

the road ahead

The perception of financial advisors is often limited to their investment expertise, but their role is far more encompassing, especially in guiding clients to achieve their goals and stay on track with their financial plans. Advisors’ primary focus should be on these aspects because, unlike external market forces, they are directly controllable.

“Linking it back to the top three things investors look for – it should be at the forefront of an advisor’s value proposition,” Garcia says. Behavioral science shows that when people are left to manage their investments independently, due to emotional decision making, they underperform financially. Therefore, the emotional value that advisors bring by helping clients deal with turbulent times is extremely important.

The trend to employ more staff in service support and operational roles, especially evident among top performing companies, is a strategy to effectively manage the increased customer load. These top companies are handling 40 to 50% more customers than their counterparts, indicating a higher level of efficiency and customer engagement. However, reaching the point of maximum elasticity in terms of customer management capability indicates the need for these companies to consider expanding their teams to maintain growth and service quality. The major obstacle to further growth is this capacity limitation, which emphasizes the need for strategic recruitment to create additional bandwidth for customer management and acquisition.

In booming markets, AUM generally sees strong growth, while in declining markets a decline is seen. In 2022, the average financial advisory firm in the study experienced a net decline of 7.4% in its AUM. According to Garcia, given these market conditions, the 7.4% decline in AUM is notable, but not particularly worrisome. Positively, companies are attracting new customers and increasing their share of wallet from existing customers, which somewhat mitigates the impact of the decline in AUM on revenues.

However, Garcia believes the decline in AUM raises concerns about the potential future. In particular, there is a shift in where new clients are being generated, with 37% now coming from other independent advisory relationships, a significant increase from the historical norm. This trend indicates a potential increase in attrition rates, which could pose a major challenge for business to move beyond mere market navigation to strategic business management.

While new customer acquisition is important, retaining existing customers is equally important. The data shows that a significant portion of new clients are switching from other advisory firms, indicating a competitive landscape where client loyalty can no longer be taken for granted.

“These are challenging times when companies need to think about their marketing, their branding and their presence in their community. There will be availability of new investors when the turbulent markets calm down and we enter the upward market trend again. Garcia says clients who have fired their advisor or who have gone through a difficult period have been dissatisfied because their advisor was not implementing key engagement strategies and was not goal-driven.

Information provided by Independent Advisor Solutions, a strategic business unit of SEI Investments Company (SEI).

Source: www.investmentnews.com