Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fortune Business Insights, global Customer Data Platform Market Size It was valued at US$1.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$2.15 billion in 2023 to US$9.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Following the privatization trend, leading companies are expected to step up their investments in such services. Furthermore, customers demand real-time services, prompting companies to advance their strategies.

Major industry development-

february 2022 – Bounteous collaborated with Acquia to roll out the Customer Data Platform Quickstart package. The solution was launched to provide cross-channel experience to customers.

Request a free sample PDF –

key takeaways-

Customer Data Platform Market is Expected to Thrive and Reach US$9.92 Billion in 2030

The marketer collects and analyzes data with the help of CDP before implementing the marketing strategy.

The transparency of the platform allows the marketing team to take quick action, thereby achieving greater customer loyalty.

Customer Data Platform Market Size in North America to be USD 1.08 Billion in 2022

Know about the key players included in the report-

“Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Exponia sro (Slovakia), Segment.io, Inc. (US), Optimove Inc. (US), Oracle Inc. (US), Leadspace, Inc. (US), Ignitionone.com (US), Cabbage Inc. (Radius Intelligence) (Georgia), Tealium Inc. (US), Calibermind (US)”

Scope and division of the report-

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 24.4% 2030 price projection US$9.92 billion base year 2022 Customer Data Platform Market Size in 2022 1.75 billion US dollars historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 160 segments covered components, deployment, types, industries, applications,

Browse complete report details-

Drivers and restrictions-

Personalization and expansion of demand to strengthen business outlook from BFSI sector

Industry players are expected to demand real-time engagement to drive the trend of personalization globally. Millennials and Gen Z populations may look for customized and personalized data solutions and services. Furthermore, due to the strong demand from the BFSI sector, stakeholders are likely to invest funds into the customer data platform market share. The COVID-19 pandemic is testament to the fact that emerging and advanced economies witnessed a dramatic increase in online customer services. Banks and financial institutions are likely to increase their investment in data platform solutions.

Meanwhile, rising privacy concerns may impact the industry outlook during the forecast period.

Major sections included in this report-

by component

by deployment

by type

by industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and e-commerce

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications

media and entertainment

travel and hospitality

Health care

Others (Government and Education)

Regional Insight-

North America to invest further in data platforms with increasing demand from end users

Data platform analytics and access solutions are expected to see an inflow of funds in the US and Canada during the assessment period. The presence of leading companies will strengthen North America’s market position. Majorly, the growing number of retailers, healthcare and BFSI sectors will bode well for the business outlook.

Industry participants expect the Europe customer data platform market to witness significant growth due to the presence of leading vendors in the UK, France, and Germany. Furthermore, the implementation of the GDPR has accelerated regional growth. Stakeholders expect cloud and on-premises deployment models to gain momentum in the upcoming period.

The forecast for the Asia Pacific industry will be strong following the increasing internet penetration in China, India and Australia. Additionally, BSFI, healthcare and e-commerce sectors have shown deep attraction for customer data platform services, which bodes well for the business outlook. Stakeholders expect data analytics, big data and digitalization to drive investment across the region

Quick Buy – Customer Data Platform Marketplace –

competitive landscape-

Stakeholders must invest in partnerships to take advantage of markets

Key players are ready to invest funds in product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements and R&D activities. Prevailing trends suggest that leading companies will focus on geographical expansion during the forecast period.

questions to ask

How big is the customer data platform market?

Customer Data Platform Market Size to be USD 1.75 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach US$9.92 billion by 2030.

How fast is the customer data platform market growing?

Customer Data Platform Market to Exhibit CAGR of 24.4% During the Forecast Period, 2023-2030

Related reports-

Customer Experience Management Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

customer relationship management market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Artificial Intelligence Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

about us-

Fortune Business Insights™ provides expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We create innovative solutions for our customers, helping them solve challenges unique to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving them a comprehensive overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

E-mail: [email protected]

Customer Data Platform Marketplace

Source: www.globenewswire.com