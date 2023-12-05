With contributions from over 20 decentralized autonomous organizations and leading developers, DeFi platform Curvance has quietly emerged to secure a $3.6 million seed funding round.

According to a statement, the round included investment from angel investors including Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs, cross-chain messaging platform Wormhole, and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal. The DAO’s main contributors, including crypto projects Scroll, Mental, Eigenlayers, GMX, Curve Finance, Convex Finance, Balancer, Aura Finance and Pendley Finance, as well as Frax Finance, also participated in the round.

The Curvance team describes the project as a DeFi “everything app” for lending and borrowing, designed to help address fragmentation across chains and protocols as a barrier to entry. could work. Curvance currently supports Ethereum and Layer 2 tokens like Arbitrum, Optimism, Scroll, Base, and Polygon zkEVM – tapping liquidity across decentralized exchanges like Curve, Balancer, Velodrome, GMX, and Pendle in an effort to improve cross-chain capital efficiency. .

“Cervance will give users of any blockchain an easy path to participate in Polygon DeFi, with the ability to make onboarding easier than ever before,” Nailwal said in the statement.

Expanding operations, supporting security audits, and recruiting top talent

Curvance plans to use the funds to expand operations, boost security audits, and recruit top talent in the DeFi market. Chris Carappola, co-founder of Curvance, said, “With this funding round, Curvance will be able to expand on its value proposition bringing forward a more approachable currency market experience for both DeFi newcomers and experienced yield farmers and traders.”

“When we started looking for funding, we chose to talk to our partners first rather than going to venture capital firms,” ​​explains Michael Butcher, co-founder of Curvance. Our long-term success,” he said, adding that he expects Curvance to launch on testnet soon.

Curvance is not the only project trying to establish itself in the omni-chain money market arena. For example, Radiant Capital, built on top of LayerZero’s interoperability protocol, currently supports lending and borrowing across the Ethereum, Arbitrum, and BNB chains after a $10 million investment from Binance Labs in July. However, if DeFi lending incumbents like Aave and Compound also move into the space, it could become more challenging for anyone to compete.

Source: www.theblock.co