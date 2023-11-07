The 15th ‘International Inter-University Short Film Festival’ organized by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) started today at the TSC campus of Dhaka University. This three-day festival will continue till November 8, 2023.

Norway’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Richter-Svendsen and UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller were present at the inauguration ceremony, among others.

‘Take your camera, frame your dreams’ – with this slogan IIUSFF started its journey in 2007. IIUSFF is showcasing an original art form from Bangladesh every year to introduce the world to the country’s incredibly rich culture and history. The 15th edition of IIUSFF is showcasing ‘Sheetal Pati’.

With “Youth-led Climate Action” as its theme, the 15th IIUSFF is being organized in collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Bangladesh.

HE Espen Richter-Svendsen, Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh, said, “Film is a very powerful and effective medium to bring about change. I commend Dhaka University for choosing to address the timely topic of youth-led climate action. Want to thank the Film Society.” The global climate crisis.”

Stefan Liller, Local Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, said, “It is a pleasure for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Bangladesh to collaborate with Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) in organizing its 15th IIUSFF, featuring youth-driven influential groups. “has been included.” Climate Stories.”

On November 7, the second day of the festival, an episode of IIUSFF Talks titled ‘Mapping the Future of Short Films in Streaming Platforms’ will be held.

DUFS has organized 14 editions of the festival since 2007, dedicated to promoting a global platform for aspiring filmmakers from Bangladesh and beyond. This year, the 15th edition of the festival, saw a huge presence of student filmmakers from across the world, with a total of 1671 films from 96 countries.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 30 at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara. The screening sessions are free and accessible to the public at large.

Source: www.tbsnews.net