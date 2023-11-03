Currys to sell Greek retail arm after strategic review

Currys has agreed to sell Kotsovlos to Public Power Corporation for £175 million

Founded in 1950, Kotsovolos operates 95 stores in Greece and Cyprus.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay the loan in the short term

Kariz has struck a deal to sell its Kotsovolos retail business to Greece’s largest power generation company.

The electronics retailer launched a strategic review of its Greek division during the summer and concluded that its brand strength, dominant market position and long-term record of profitability were not reflected in the firm’s valuation.

It has now agreed to sell the division to Public Power Corporation for €200 million (£175 million), with the proceeds going towards paying off debts in the short term.

Disposal: Currys has struck a deal to sell its Kotsovolos retail business to Greece’s largest power generation company for €200 million (£175 million).

Founded in 1950, Kotsovolos operates 95 stores in Greece and Cyprus, selling electrical goods and providing repair, recycling and installation services.

According to Kariz, about 85 percent of Greek households have purchased a product from the firm in the past five years.

The Athens-based company formed a strategic partnership with Dixon Group in 2000, which eventually purchased a majority stake four years later.

Currys told investors the disposal would help shore up its balance sheet and create ‘greater flexibility’ to make further investments and improve shareholder returns.

It also said the move would streamline the business, noting that Kotsovolos contributed only 7 per cent of its total turnover last year and had ‘limited synergy’ with the wider group.

Following the settlement and peak trading, Currys intends to begin talks about cutting its pension fund’s accounting deficit, which stood at £249 million at the end of April, as well as about future pension contributions.

The firm’s chief executive Alex Baldock said the sale is ‘an excellent outcome for Currys and our shareholders’, recognizing the value of Kotsovolos ‘and accelerating its realization.’

He added: ‘As a group, we are focused on maintaining our encouraging momentum in the UK&I and getting the Nordics back on track; “This settlement will further strengthen the foundations upon which we both operate.”

In the 17 weeks to 26 August, Currys reported a 4 per cent decline in comparable turnover, hit by lower demand for business computers in the UK and a weak performance in May and June.

Revenues declined more sharply in the Nordics region, where profits declined due to lower orders for electrical products amid inflationary pressures and significant discounting by competitors.

Currys shares were 3.4 per cent higher at 47.5p on Friday morning, although they are still down about 16 per cent since the year began.

Analysts at broker Liberum said: ‘If the share price remains at current disappointing levels, the group could attract an outlook similar to what we are seeing in the UK consumer and retail sector.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk