Current climate: Humanity is nearing multiple environmental tipping points

this week’s current climateWhich brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Saturday. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox every week.

getty images

hey On Wednesday, UN researchers warned that humanity is moving “dangerously close to the brink” of several environmental tipping points that could be catastrophic for both people and the environment. Their report identifies six key risks that the world must avoid. The first is the number of plant and animal extinctions, which is accelerating due to human activity and may result in the destruction of entire ecosystems. Groundwater is another major issue – the report found that almost half of the world’s largest underground aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. The good news is that many of these key points are interconnected, so actions to improve one also help improve the others.

“As we indiscriminately exploit our water resources, harm nature and biodiversity, and pollute both Earth and space, we are getting dangerously close to the brink of multiple risk points that threaten those systems on which our lives depend,” said Zita Sebeswari, lead author of the report and deputy director of the United Nations University’s Institute for Environment and Human Security. “We also lose some of our tools and options to deal with future disaster risks.

The Big Read

getty images

Global fossil fuel demand to peak by 2030 amid ‘unstoppable’ shift to green energy, IEA says

The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that rising global demand for oil, gas and coal will peak by 2030 as the world moves toward cleaner energy sources, urging investors to get behind renewables and abandon fossil fuels. Is.

Read more here.

sustainability deals of the week

Electric Truck: Struggling electric truck maker Nikola got some good news — and much-needed cash — when an arbitration panel in New York said it needs to reimburse the company’s disgraced founder Trevor Milton $165 million related to an SEC investigation and fine.

EV Charging: BP’s electric vehicle charger unit ordered $100 million worth of Tesla ultra-fast chargers for rollout in the United States, the first deployment of Tesla’s chargers on an independent network.

Iron Batteries: InLight Energy, which is developing batteries for the electric grid that use iron and table salt instead of more expensive components, announced it has raised an $8 million seed round.

Renewable energy: New York State has awarded contracts to AES Corporation to build wind and solar projects across the state.

big transportation story

A cruise robotaxi operation in San Francisco. getty

California DMV halts Cruise’s self-driving robotaxis throughout the state

One of the promises of autonomous vehicles is that they could play a role in reducing automotive CO2 emissions because they would be electric and could help reduce traffic deaths and injuries as they drive more than human-driven autos. Will be fundamentally safer. General Motors backed Cruise’s permit to operate its robotaxis in the Golden State after the California Department of Motor Vehicles determined they were “not safe for the public to operate” and the cars pose “an unreasonable risk.” , the latter is looking increasingly problematic. for the people.”

Read more here.

Other sustainability news

New research shows it’s quite simple dietary changes – Like swapping chicken for beef – both cuts carbon emissions and improves your health.

auto company A type of animal announced that it will spend approximately $300 million to build a new EV testing center.

El Nino It will remain firmly in place this winter, potentially bringing even more extreme weather than seen so far in 2023.

ford executive chairman bill ford says there is a political divide on EV adoption, and looking at state-by-state policies strengthens their case.

What else are we reading this week

Hertz misses profit estimates as Tesla price cuts hit fleet value (Bloomberg)

US Justice Department issues subpoena to Tesla in ongoing investigation (Reuters)

US trade war with China spills over into clean energy (heatmap)

For more sustainability coverage, click here.