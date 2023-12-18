Current climate: Coal use may peak in 2023

this week’s current climateWhich brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Saturday. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox every week.

You sing Coal It may be a 19th century technology for electricity, but it’s still in heavy use in the 21st century – at least so far. international energy agency Last week the report said that global demand for fossil fuels has reached the highest level so far this year. The agency estimates demand increased 1.4% last year due to higher demand China And India Also, there was a decrease in production from hydroelectric plants. That said, although coal use has reached an all-time high, it is also probably near the peak of its use. The IEA projects that demand will decline next year and remain stable before beginning a slow decline until 2026, even if governments do not try to curb its use, with large declines in coal consumption in the US and Europe. -Thanks for the expected rebound. Hydropower in India and China.

Two quick housekeeping notes: First, starting today, we’re moving to Mondays instead of Saturdays for publication of this newsletter. Additionally, Current Climate will be going on holidays, with the next edition arriving on January 8. Hope you all have a wonderful holiday season!

The Big Read

Norwegian battery maker is moving to the US to get federal incentives

Norwegian startup Freer, hoping to become a global battery powerhouse using a highly automated cell production system, got shareholder approval to become a US company by the end of 2023, which will help it receive federal incentives for clean energy projects. Named after the Norse god of fertility, Freyr is currently building Giga America, a $2.5 billion battery plant in Coweta County, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, that will produce stationary energy storage systems, electric vehicles and marine products. Will produce cells for use.

sustainability deals of the week

carbon capture: Munich-based Carbon Atlantis and Montreal-based Deep Sky announced a partnership to install a direct air capture unit at Deep Sky’s capture facility in Quebec in 2025. The unit is expected to remove approximately 260 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

wastewater treatment: Gas infusion company Prosper Technologies and infrastructure software developer Transcend announced a partnership to develop more cost-effective solutions for wastewater treatment.

Battery Material: Battery materials maker Sila will supply its silicon anode materials to Panasonic’s US battery plants. The startup says it can increase range and cut charging times for electric vehicles.

energy storage: The California Energy Commission will award a $30 million grant to battery storage company Farm Energy to build a 5 megawatt long-duration battery system that can supply power to the grid for up to 100 hours.

big transportation story

getty

The trucking industry’s double talk hurts our lungs and their bottom line.

Some leading heavy-duty truck makers are talking out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to climate change, publicly promising a transition to electric trucks, while — less publicly — decrying heavy diesel pollution. Trying to weaken the efforts of the US Environmental Protection Agency to reduce. truck.

Other sustainability news

Most of the focus on reducing transportation-related carbon emissions has been on cars and trucks, and converting them to electric propulsion. But what about all the incoming CO2? airplane, Battery-powered aircraft are not a viable option in the near future, but clean fuels could be. So on Friday the US unveiled its first rules for sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, which qualify for a generous federal tax credit of up to $1.75 per gallon.

of sale electric vehicles Electricity consumption in the US may have crossed the 1 million units mark this year, but this rate of growth seems unlikely to continue in the near future.

Interpol and the World Customs Organization led a worldwide effort making 500 arrests and seizing more than 2,000 animals and plants as part of the annual crackdown globally. endangered wildlife Smuggling.

