Currency conflict sours Russia’s oil trade with Asia

By Elena Fabricnaya, Nidhi Verma and Dmitry Zhdannikov

MOSCOW/DELHI (Reuters) – One of Russia’s most lucrative oil trade routes faces a major challenge due to the shortcomings of payments in currencies other than the dollar since Western sanctions were imposed over the Ukraine conflict. There is no short-term solution in sight.

For decades, the US dollar has been the currency of international oil trade and efforts to find alternatives have failed due to conversion difficulties as well as political obstacles.

Problems worsened when India – which has become Russia’s biggest buyer of seaborne oil since European customers backed out – insisted on being paid in rupees in July and trading activity was halted, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Almost finished.

The sources, who requested anonymity, said Russian oil suppliers – who could not be named due to the sensitivity of the issue – cannot make deals in Indian rupees because of informal guidance from the Russian central bank that it will not accept the currency.

A Russian banking source close to the Russian central bank said it was “pointless” to receive revenues in low-value non-convertible currency outside India. Another source said, Russia has limited opportunities to spend the rupee as its imports from India are negligible.

Russia’s central bank did not respond to requests for comment.

Around mid-August, at least two major Russian oil companies threatened to divert to other destinations about a dozen tankers carrying up to one million tons of oil that were headed toward India, according to two sources.

As a temporary solution to the friction associated with the Indian deals, the cargo was paid for in Chinese yuan, the yuan as a transition currency in a combination of the Hong Kong dollar and the UAE dirham, which is pegged to the US dollar, 10 trading sources said. And officials told Reuters.

However, the problem remains of finding a viable alternative to the dollar, he said, and those problems affect buyers in Africa, China and Turkey that have become top buyers of Russian oil.

However, the biggest issue concerns India, which is buying more than 60% of Russian marine oil, according to LSEG data and Reuters calculations. It is the largest buyer of Russian crude oil by sea route after China.

The problems are likely to get worse as scrutiny increases on business. Washington has imposed the first sanctions in recent weeks on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil at prices above the Western price limit, the first enforcement of the limit since it was imposed late last year.

ditch the dollar

Since Western sanctions were imposed on Russia in February last year, Moscow has withdrawn from transactions in the world’s major currencies, the dollar and the euro, and has largely been locked out of the international banking system.

Less than 10% of Russia’s oil production of about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) is sold for dollars and euros, according to five traders involved.

The Russian central bank cannot operate in dollars due to sanctions, and while Russian exporters could theoretically use the currency, avoiding it would make it harder for the United States and other Western governments to monitor their trade.

However, options pose a higher level of risk for both parties in a deal.

India owed Russia about $40 billion for oil and other supplies in the first months of this year, according to four business and banking sources, who said the amount was now significantly lower, without giving precise details.

The Russian central bank also declined to provide details.

Rupee is a special issue

It is particularly difficult for Russia to trade in rupees.

According to two Russian sources, India encourages spending the rupee in its territory and has imposed punitive exchange rates on converting rupees into other currencies, sometimes exceeding 10% of the converted amount.

The situation may be easier if Russia imports more goods from India, which can be paid for in rupees.

Instead, India is importing more from Russia, while Russia has been a major importer of cars, appliances and other goods from China.

India’s imports from Russia reached $30.4 billion in April-September, while its trade deficit with Moscow widened to nearly $17 billion in the same period last year, according to data posted on the website of the Indian Commerce Ministry. It became 28.4 billion dollars.

Ivan Nosov, head of the Indian branch of Russia’s top state-owned bank Sberbank, said Russian exporters need to help India increase exports.

He said, “If you help increase Indian exports, there will be a lot of help immediately from various Indian associations. You create a company in India, do a little localization and you will get more opportunities.”

India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp is struggling to settle some payments, mainly for purchases of Russia’s light, sweet Sokol grade from the Sakhalin 1 project.

IOC has said it is unable to pay for Sokol deliveries because the company supplying the grade has not yet opened an account in UAE dirhams to receive payment, one of the sources said.

The IOC did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

priority to yuan

Russian officials and oil executives have pressured Indian buyers to pay in Chinese yuan, a currency more useful to Russia.

For India, using a regional rival’s currency is highly sensitive, although Indian private refineries have reverted to the yuan due to a lack of other options since the conflict earlier this year, sources said.

Indian state refiners have turned to the UAE dirham, but this has been complicated by additional clearing requirements as Washington’s tough line cautions other governments.

Since October, several UAE banks have tightened controls on Russia-focused clients to ensure compliance with price limits, according to five oil trading and bank sources.

At least two UAE banks have introduced price limit compliance declarations for clients involved in Russian crude oil, oil products and commodity trading, the sources said. He refused to reveal the names of the banks.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com