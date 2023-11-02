Curious $230M Worth of BTC Transactions from Passive Whales: Impact on Bitcoin Price?

In a recent development, three Bitcoin whale addresses have been revived after being dormant for almost six years.

On November 2, these addresses transferred 6,500 Bitcoin, equivalent to approximately $230 million at current market rates, to new addresses.

Bitcoin Whale Resurfaces and Bitcoin Raises $230 Million

Three Bitcoin whale addresses recently transferred 6,500 Bitcoins to new addresses, collectively worth about $230 million. The mysterious transaction has led to speculation about its underlying motivations.

The three addresses in question have seen no activity since November 5, 2017, when the bitcoins were initially transferred to them. What makes this transfer even more interesting is the source of the BTC.

Some of them trace back to the early days of Bitcoin, with the earliest transfer occurring in July 2011. This suggests that they originated from early miners or investors who held onto their properties for years.

One of the wallet addresses involved in this movement was identified as F2Pool by Bitinfocharts, a major cryptocurrency tracking platform. Although the identity of the individuals or entities behind them remains a mystery, it is widely considered to be one of the earliest mining operations in the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin’s potential rally amid whale activity

This development comes at a time when Bitcoin is showing signs of a bullish market trend. The price of the cryptocurrency reached a milestone in October, reaching $36,000. Furthermore, the entry of several major financial players into the sector has led to a significant increase in institutional interest.

According to the latest edition of Alpha Report, these dynamics are indicators of a possible bullish phase in the market.

Market analysts are also expressing optimism about the prospects of Bitcoin. Well-known cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe estimates that it could reach $50,000 in the coming months. The cryptocurrency’s recent strong performance has fueled this optimism, with investors and analysts alike gearing up for a significant price increase.

The sudden movement in these whale addresses could be seen as a strategic move anticipating the expected price increase. Whales, often considered influential players in the cryptocurrency market due to their substantial stakes, may be positioning themselves to take advantage of a potential Bitcoin price rise.

source: cryptopotato.com