December 16, 2023
Curia appoints Gerald Auer as Chief Financial Officer


Curia Global, Inc.

ALBANY, NY, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced that Gerald Auer has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will join the organization from January 1, 2024.

“I am delighted to welcome Gerald to Curia at the start of the new year,” said Curia CEO Philip McNab. for our team and will help position us for a strong year in 2024.

Auer most recently served as CFO at Al Dhahra, a company specializing in agribusiness. Prior to his time at Al Dahra, Auer was CFO of the EMEA crop sciences division at Bayer, a life sciences company focused on healthcare and agriculture, and CFO of Bayer Switzerland. He spent more than 20 years at Bayer and held several leadership roles within its finance department, leading finance functions across the North and Latin America region as well as the global organization in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Auer studied at the University of Marburg in Germany where he earned a Master of Business Administration.

He currently lives in Basel, Switzerland with his family, but they plan to relocate to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2024.

“Curia is a dynamic company with an inspiring mission to improve the lives of patients in the CDMO space,” said Auer. “I look forward to collaborating with Curia’s talented team to help drive that mission for our customers and their patients.”

about the curia

Curia is a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization providing products and services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers from R&D through commercial manufacturing. Curia’s approximately 4,000 employees across 27 locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia help their customers move from curiosity to healing. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

Kuria Contact Information:
Vienna Bhagan
+1 518 512 2111
Corporate [email protected]

