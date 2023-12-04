CupFinalSeminar-Practisen er Klar – Sister Frist for Pomelding in Dag – fotballtreneren.no

Folger Made: Trainerwelder Odd Einar Fossum Folger is obtained from the control room on the Skagerrak Arena. Photo: Björn Frode Strand

For more than a year a Cup Final seminar has been organized for you in flying practice, leading up to the meet-and-greet at Ullevaal Stadium.

Enjoy practicing for the first time with Paco and Odds A-Lag. It is a visionary film, featuring close-up cameras with lids and illustrations by Paul Arne Paco Johansson. Ek seiner sitter Paco Samman med Trainerutwickler und einer Fossum und Reflector und Diskutter ekta Underweis. This has been going on for over a year and has already ended before the sale.

I sold it, and tried to split it in parallel. Follow, directed by Hugo Pereyra and Hans-Erik Ericsson, and a link with the odds G19-lag.

To receive training at Grey-Helen with “Tillslagsteknikprofessor” Iza Fedoroff, to provide more methods for training. Practice equality with general practice.

Next week: Complete the video film exercise spent on the Cupfinal seminar. The new actors are NFT Store’s Venstre Björn Frode Strand, Odd-Trainer Pal Arne Paco Johansson and Trainer Weiler Odd Einar Fossum. Photo: Private

Click below for any other program:

flare made

It’s very short before flying in this gang. They- and already I think it is not possible. I am still attending many seminars and leaving a practice, which is available online.

I will launch the 2023 Cup Finals at the Ullevaal Stadium in Molde and Bodø/Glimt. 16.00 Practice of meeting the forenkels logistics vasentlig. This is a very important task that is worth practicing.

– After getting a tough practice to train/trainers and focus on receiving training, there is now another national side, Settingsom Road, which is more professional in Norwegian football training.

– A new app for my Discus and Reflex underwear, and activation on sale, you can work with images and content at the same time.

syste frist

On 4 December another match began in the Cup Final Seminar – and an international training competition with Casper Hjulmand, Quique Setién, José Coucero, Dr. Andre Seabra, Thomas Grönmark, Miklal Thomson and Eiza Fedoroff Mixet. Nasjonale Navn som Ståle Solbakken, Leif Gunnar Smerud, John Carew, Hugo Pereira, and Hans-Erik Ericsson, for another day.

Smackbit: Receive a video Smackbit from your Proxyson blur for attending the CupFinals seminar.

The program will be fully completed and will culminate in seminars. So please pay attention for updates.

Click on the box below for my information and postings

Source: fotballtreneren.no