Cup Noodles to be transformed into new microwave-safe packaging (no, you shouldn’t have microwaved the old cup)

Top Line

Manufacturers of Cup Noodles recently announced a switch to microwavable packaging, as components of the current Styrofoam packaging have been found to be bad for the environment and possibly carcinogenic – confusing some consumers who thought ramen noodles The product was already microwave-safe.

A mockup image of the new Cup Noodles packaging. Nissin Foods

important facts

Cup Noodles, an instant ramen brand, will get new packaging in early 2024: Paper cups will replace existing Styrofoam cups and their plastic wrapper will be removed, Cup Noodles maker Nissin Foods announced in October. The new cups will be made from 40% recycled fiber and the cup sleeves will be made from 100% recycled paper, a move the company says will help it reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach “carbon neutrality” by 2050. Will do. But the new design serves another purpose by making Cup Noodles microwavable, which consumers have already been doing for years — even despite the packaging’s warning. Following the announcement, consumers shared on ” Microwaving 1 cup noodles. Others said they knew that the product – which is intended to be made with boiling water – was not microwave-safe, but they did it anyway. Styrofoam is made from expanded polystyrene, a lightweight plastic foam that has many uses, such as wall insulation, shipping package protection, and food packaging, but the World Health Organization agency labels components of the plastic as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” Have done.

important quotes

“This updated packaging and new Paper Cup is an important milestone for Cup Noodles and an important step forward in our environmental commitment,” Michael Price, president and CEO of Nissin Foods, said in a statement. The new microwavable packaging also reduces preparation time. More than two minutes, the company said.

big number

80,000. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the US produced so many tons of Styrofoam containers in 2018, but less than 5,000 tons were recycled. That same year, 140,000 tonnes of polystyrene bags, wraps and sacks, and 330,000 tonnes of other packaging were generated, but 20,000 tonnes were recycled.

main background

Expanded polystyrene is made from the chemical styrene, which is a colorless, flammable liquid that has been labeled as possibly carcinogenic. Other scientific bodies, such as the National Toxicology Program and the National Academy of Sciences, have recognized the potential cancer-causing effects of styrene, stating that there is limited evidence that styrene can cause leukemia, lymphoma, and pancreatic cancer. As the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry reports, breathing in high levels of styrene can cause nervous system damage such as balance problems, fatigue, changes in color vision, slower reaction times and concentration problems. Because of its lightweight material, polystyrene foam containers and cups are cheaper to produce than other container materials. However, microwaving Styrofoam and other expanded polystyrene containers is faster [chemicals’] “The plastic leaches out and enters the food,” Rolf Haldane, professor and director of the Biodesign Center for Environmental Health Engineering at Arizona State University, told Insider, which is then swallowed. Heating non-microwaveable containers in the microwave poses other dangers All childhood burn injuries were caused by unintentional spills when taking containers out of the microwave at the University of Chicago Burn and Wound Center between 2010 and 2020 About 30% of the instant noodles were caused by burning.

tangent line

Several states, such as New York, Washington, and Maryland, have enacted bans or proposed legislation to ban expanded polystyrene food containers due to environmental risks. These products are difficult to recycle and are not easily biodegradable, so they persist in the environment for long periods of time, reports the New York Department of Environmental Protection. According to the Global Seafood Alliance, because expanded polystyrene containers can easily break into small pieces, it is one of the major threats to marine life. According to a study published in 2023, expanded polystyrene makes up 23% of plastics on beaches and 17.2% of plastics in sea surface waters. Environmental progress. However, it is more prominent in Asia, making up 40.4% of beach plastics and 31% of plastics in marine surface waters.

