The Culture Secretary has intervened into the Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of The Daily Telegraph, asking the media watchdog to investigate its potential impact on press freedom.

Lucy Fraser initiated a public interest intervention notice (PIIN) a week after writing to Redbird IMI, the investment fund behind the purchase, saying she was “mindful” of intervening.

Cabinet ministers have tasked communications regulator Ofcom to investigate the impact of the sale of the broadsheet newspaper and its partner The Spectator magazine on the accurate presentation of news and freedom of expression.

The senior Conservative politician has until January 26, 2024, to report into the investigation by Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser has announced she is intervening in the sale of The Daily Telegraph (Lucy North/PA).

Redbird IMI is an investment fund owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of Manchester City Football Club.

The fund, a joint venture between US firm Redbird Capital and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments (IMI), announced this month that it had reached a deal with previous Telegraph owners the Barclay family.

The fund said the deal would repay Barclays’ outstanding debt to Lloyds Bank.

Following the decision to issue the PIN, Redbird IMI has promised “full cooperation with the government and the regulator”.

Ms Fraser said in a statement that her concerns that “there may be public interest considerations” linked to the acquisition “require further investigation”.

Setting out the parameters of the CMA and Ofcom investigation, he said: “My role as Secretary of State in this process is quasi-judicial and processes are in place to ensure that I act independently and follow a process that Do something that is honest, fair and transparent.” And fair.”

He said the Department for Culture, Media and Sport would update Parliament “only after receiving and considering both reports from regulators”.

A spokesperson for Redbird IMI said: “We welcome the opportunity to provide the government with the information they need to investigate our deal, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the government and the regulator throughout this process.

“Redbird IMI is fully committed to retaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications and believes that editorial independence for these titles is essential to protecting their reputation and credibility.”

Senior Conservative figures had urged the government to take steps to block or stop the takeover arrangement.

Former Foreign Secretary Lord Hague described the sale as “disturbing” and argued that it “must be stopped”.

He said in an article in The Times this week that UAE bosses may find it “very difficult to understand” the publication of hostile stories against their country.

I have supported @NeilDotOBrienCall for Deputy Prime Minister @OliverDowden To exercise its powers to review potential transactions involving The Telegraph and The Spectator involving Lloyds Bank, the Barclays family and Red Bird IMI on our national security grounds. https://t.co/0ie0AgqYlH -Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakeearns) 29 November 2023

On Wednesday, 18 Tory MPs wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden warning that the proposed transaction “presents a very real potential national security threat”.

Signatories, including former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Alicia Kearns and Chair of the Defense Select Committee Robert Courts, suggested that the government use its powers to block the deal and investigate its impact on national security. Do.

But former party chairman Sir Brandon Lewis defended the move, saying it would be “immeasurably stupid business” for the new owners to “ruin their investment by allowing any whiff of censorship”.

Jeff Zucker, the former head of US broadcaster CNN, who is leading the Redbird IMI investment fund, said on Tuesday that concerns over the acquisition were “misplaced”.

“I am here to say that the editorial independence of The Telegraph is guaranteed,” he said in an interview with the newspaper.

A notice published on the government website on Thursday said Ms Fraser had decided to issue a PIAN under the Enterprise Act after “considering the representations” following her “mind you” letter sent on November 22.

The government said the interference notice triggers a requirement for the CMA to report to the Culture Secretary on jurisdictional and competition matters and for Ofcom to report on media public interest considerations.

