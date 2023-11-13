13 November 1994: Michael Schumacher wins his first world title.

Although these pages are typically reserved for artists, actors, and musicians, the scope of cultural influence also extends to sports stars who have crossed levels of cultural significance.

In the world of motorsports, the legendary Michael Schumacher naturally fits that bill. Ask almost anyone the name of a historic motor racing team and they will say Ferrari. Ask them to name a Ferrari driver and inevitably it will be Schumacher.

Schumacher became synonymous with Formula 1 and motorsports in general after half a decade of dominance between 2000 and 2004, when he won five consecutive F1 world titles for the scarlet-clad team.

At the time of his retirement in 2012, he held the records for most titles (7), most race wins (91), pole positions (68) and fastest laps (77). In the years since, British driver Lewis Hamilton has managed to equal or even beat some of those records. Yet Schumacher’s place in the motorsports Hall of Fame is still assured.

This was not the case 29 years ago. When the day began, the German driver was close to his first world title. This day would mark the beginning of his impressive legacy but at the cost of his player reputation.

It was the 25-year-old Schumacher’s third full year following a meteoric rise in the sport. From his working-class background, Schumacher had stunned in the karting leagues and impressed in the lower racing leagues. In 1991, he made his debut at the Belgian Grand Prix as a last-minute replacement for the jailed Bertrand Gachot. He silenced all the doubters by qualifying in seventh place. In his first full year in the sport, he won his first race and finished third in the championship.

Two years later, Schumacher was preparing for the final race of the season. He won eight of the last 15 races of the season and finished second in two others. By all accounts, he should have had a good lead over second placed British driver Damon Hill.

Schumacher’s lead over Hill was just one point. It had already been a controversial year for the driver who was disqualified from two races and banned for two more races. All four of those races were won by Hill, with Schumacher coming second twice.

The final race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix, would decide the championship if the two were separated by one point.

Schumacher qualified second and Hill finished behind him in third. When the race started, Schumacher took the lead and Hill followed him, with the pair leaving the rest of the racers behind.

After 35 laps in the race, it looked as if Schumacher would be able to hold off Hill to take the title. Suddenly Schumacher misjudged a corner and brushed the wall, possibly damaging his car. Hill took advantage of the opportunity and went for the overtake. As Hill was about to pass, Schumacher moved his Benetton car towards his rival. The couple broke up. Schumacher’s first title was assured.

In F1 history, many have questioned whether Schumacher drove his car into Hill with the intention of destroying both cars. This would not be the first time in the history of the game that someone has achieved such a bitter victory. Ayrton Senna (who died in a crash earlier the same year) famously won and lost titles after a collision with rival Alain Prost.

Just two years later, Schumacher would try to win the 1997 World Championship in similar fashion. Again, in the final race of the season, Schumacher’s car collided with second-place driver Jacques Villeneuve as he attempted to pass him. This time, Villeneuve was able to continue and take the title. Schumacher was subsequently disqualified from the entire championship and lost his second-place trophy.

