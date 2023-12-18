Advertisement

On this day in 1946, the world’s most commercially successful filmmaker was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Spielberg’s family were Ukrainian Jews who escaped the Holocaust and immigrated to America.

Spielberg was fascinated by film from a young age. At the age of 12, he made his first home movie by crashing his train set. Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, the teenage Spielberg experimented in film until he made his first feature film, FireIn 1963, a sci-fi movie was made for less than $600.

In 1965, Spielberg’s family moved to California, where he went to study film at university and his parents divorced. These early years of his life were fictionalized in the director’s most recent film The Fablemans, While some accused the film navel gazing sadnessIt is also a passionate portrayal of the role his parents played in grooming the filmmaker he is today.

After university, Spielberg began directing television episodes before moving into TV movies from 1971 onwards. duel which was praised at the time and became recognized as a cult classic.

Spielberg’s original theatrical feature film debut was in 1974. Sugarland Express, It was the first time Spielberg worked with composer John Williams to modest success and put the director on the map.

Spielberg subsequently became established as one of the most influential directors of the New Hollywood era. In the next decade, Spielberg will direct next jaws In 1975, before other huge hits Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET extra-terrestrialAnd Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,

Spielberg made one more film following his first two Indiana Jones films in the decade that followed, before entering another era of astonishing creative success. Jurassic Park And Schindler’s List (both 1994), first saving Private Ryanproduction of the ‘Band of Brothers’ miniseries, and AI Artificial Intelligence,

Although not every single film has been a real hit, Spielberg managed to maintain relevance into the sixth and seventh decades of its life with films like lincoln (2012) and west story (2021).

Over the course of his career, his films were nominated for an astonishing 147 Academy Awards, winning 35 of them. Individually, he has been nominated as Best Director nine times, the only director to be nominated in six different decades. He won the Best Director Award twice Schindler’s List And saving Private RyanAlso once again for Best Picture Schindler’s List,

Spielberg is also the most commercially successful director in history. When? jaws When released, it became the highest grossing film of all time. This is a feat he has achieved again at And Jurassic Park, Overall, his films have grossed over $10 billion worldwide.

Like fellow filmmakers Ken Loach, Martin Scorsese, and Ridley Scott, Spielberg has managed to maintain a phenomenal career since his debut in the 70s. Happy 77th Birthday!

Source