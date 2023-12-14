Advertisement

In the early 19th century, European explorers began visiting Antarctica, the southern polar continent. It has been suggested that Polynesian cultures may have visited Antarctica hundreds of years before any Europeans made the trek, but these accounts are disputed.

Antarctica was first definitely sighted by William Smith in 1819 when he sighted land south of the parallel 60° south latitude. Two years later, Captain John Davis, an American sailor, is believed to have set foot on Antarctica for the first time.

Over the next century, expeditions were mounted in abundance to try and chart the Antarctic Circle. A British expedition to reach the planet’s southernmost pole began in 1898. This was followed by similar expeditions by German, Swedish and French explorers.

Ultimately the final goal was set. In 1910, two rival expeditions set out to reach the South Pole. The second was Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen’s team on the ship Fram, which had set sail several months earlier with British Robert Falcon Scott’s Terra Nova expedition.

Amundsen left Oslo with Fram on 3 June 1910. They reached the edge of the Great Ice Barrier (now known as the Ross Ice Shelf) half a year later, on 14 January 1911, where they established a base camp called Framheim.

After a failed first attempt, Amundsen and four others left Framheim on 19 October to begin the journey south. After spending a month climbing glaciers in the Transantarctic Mountains, the team began their march toward the Pole. On this day, December 14, 1911, Amundsen raised the Norwegian flag over the South Pole, becoming the first human to officially reach there.

Amundsen’s voyage was successful and his team reached Framheim before returning to Norway with universal acclaim. If only the same could be said about Scott’s British campaign.

Scott’s team camped with Amundsen at Framheim and the two teams got along well before setting out on their journey to the Pole. They left base camp on 1 November. Of the team of 65 people who originally set out on the expedition, only five were part of the final journey.

The British struggled over difficult terrain, losing many of the ponies they had brought with them, while their mechanical sleds broke down. At last they reached the pillar, and then discovered that they had been beaten. On 17 January 1912, Scott’s team sighted Amundsen’s Norwegian flag.

Tragedy struck on the return journey. The crew gradually became demoralized due to the inhospitable cold. Edgar Evans was the first to die after the fall on 17 February.

After further setbacks, Lawrence Oates, who was suffering from frostbite and slowing the team, sacrificed himself by leaving his tent to face the blizzard on 17 March. Oats hoped the team would have a better chance of survival without him. He was 32 years old.

Scott and his last two companions, Edward Wilson and Henry Bowers, are believed to have died in their tent on 29 March 1912.

