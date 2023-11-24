Culture Revisited: How Freddie Mercury’s death changed AIDS perceptions

November 24, 1991: Freddie Mercury dies.

Advertisement

On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died of bronchial pneumonia, a complication resulting from AIDS. At the time of his death, Mercury was the most famous person to suffer from this deadly disease.

The influence of Mercury and his band Queen has long been discussed. Their influence on the glam-rock genre is evidenced through the cabaret-fueled space-age albums and Mercury’s big onstage persona.

One of Mercury’s greatest legacies comes from the circumstances of his death. At a time when the media was increasingly brutal towards gay men affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Mercury’s death signaled a change in public perception of the disease.

Mercury first showed symptoms of HIV/AIDS in 1982 but was not officially diagnosed until 1987. In the four years following his diagnosis, his health deteriorated until he had to step away from performing with Queen. Her last public performance was at the 1990 Brit Awards and her last appearance in a music video was for the filming of ‘These Are the Days of Our Lives’ in May 1991. After June 1991, Mercury returned to his home in Kensington where he remained until his death on November 24.

During his life, media speculation about Mercury’s sexuality was common due to his larger-than-life camp persona. He never confirmed nor denied anything – a move that was in line with his usual interviewer reticence. As he began to appear weaker due to illness, and due to aggressive reporting, rumors about Mercury’s condition began to increase in the press.

Throughout his life, Mercury never chose to be publicly open about his sexuality or his diagnosis. That was until 22 November when he arranged to make a statement.

“After heavy speculation in the press over the past two weeks, I want to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and that I have AIDS. I felt it was right to keep this information private until today to protect the privacy of those around me. However, now the time has come for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth and I hope everyone will join me, my doctors and everyone around the world in the fight against this terrible disease. My privacy has always been very special to me and I am famous for my lack of interviews. Please understand that this policy will continue.”

This statement was issued on 23 November, just a day before his death.

Despite only being officially aware of the last day of his life, Mercury’s death was a watershed moment in how Britain viewed the disease that was isolating the gay community to little sympathy from mainstream news or politics.

Just like when Princess Diana opened The UK’s first specialist HIV/AIDS unit In 1987 at the Middlesex Hospital in London, Mercury brought the subject into direct world context.

After his death, the wall of his home at Garden Lodge in Logan Place, Kensington became a shrine to the rock star. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was re-released and reached #1 in the charts.

On April 20, 1992, the remaining members of Queen played The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS awareness at Wembley Stadium in London. 72,000 people came to see the packed show with Elton John, David Bowie, George Michael, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Annie Lennox and many other greats.

The concert was broadcast worldwide and coincided with the creation of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity that fights HIV/AIDS around the world.

In a wild and wonderful life, his tragic final act still had the power to change the way the world sees people suffering – a worthy legacy of one of the greatest rockstars of all time.

Source