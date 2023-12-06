Advertisement

Some concerts go down in history for all the right reasons. Jimi Hendrix biting his guitar before burning it or the Sex Pistols’ infamous song on a barge going down the River Thames come to mind.

Other concerts are remembered not for their great moments but for the damage they caused. For the Rolling Stones, purveyors of all things rock ‘n’ roll, that concert took place on this day at the Altamont Speedway in California.

The event was a part of the Altamont Speedway Free Festival, a free concert billed as the west-coast counterpart to Woodstock. The line-up included other great players of the decade: Santana; Jefferson Airplane; The Flying Burrito Brothers (neither of us); Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; and the Grateful Dead were all performing in front of a headline set by the Stones.

Although the account of what went wrong has never been fully confirmed, the apparent problem at the center of the concert was the decision to hire the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels biker gang as security for the event.

Associates of the bands involved have disputed how much the Angels were hired for and what they were actually asked to do on the program. Whatever was originally intended for the Stones’ show, bikers lined up on the lower level in an effort to provide protection for the band.

During commencement activities, the Angels drank free beer, which was given to them as part of their fees. He dealt with the crowd with open aggression, infuriating the approximately 300,000 strong crowd at the festival. During Santana’s set, the Angels and the crowd began attacking each other.

Things took off from there. By the time the Rolling Stones took the stage, the Angels had armed themselves with broken pool cues and motorbike chains. By this point, the Grateful Dead had already left their set, frightened by the violent scenes already taking place.

At one point during the first few opening numbers, 18-year-old Meredith Hunter took a break for the stage. One of the angels strikes him and pushes Hunter back into the crowd. This further enraged Hunter, who was seen brandishing a revolver as he returned to the stage.

Hells Angels member Alan Passaro saw Hunter come on stage and unholster his revolver. At that very moment, the biker-cum-security guard took out a knife and stabbed Hunter twice, killing him.

Several other fights occurred during the event, but the murder of Meredith Hunter by a member of the Hells Angels defined the Altamont Free Concert. Despite all the peace and love of the hippie era, here it was quite the opposite. A rowdy, violent event that ended in bloodshed.

For some people, this is the day the ’60s died. Four months after Woodstock and just three weeks before the arrival of the ’70s, the Stones had ushered in a new generation and seen its end in just a few years.

Source