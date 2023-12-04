December 4, 1993: Frank Zappa died of prostate cancer.

Possibly the most intensely creative musician of the entire 20th century, Frank Zappa’s astonishing discography is as unique as it is monumental.

Zappa was born on December 21, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Italian-Americans. His interest in music first developed when he joined a band as a drummer in high school and his parents bought him a phonograph.

From the beginning, his record collection highlighted the diverse interests that would define his career. Everything from R&B to jazz, modernism to sonic experimentation was thrilling to the young Zappa.

Among his growing collection, Zappa became an avowed admirer of French “organized sound” composer Edgard Varèse, known for his unconventional take on modern classical music. Also in high school, Zappa was friends with Don Glenn Vliet, who would later become famous as the pioneering musician Captain Beefheart.

In his 20s, Zappa pursued a career in music by composing music for others before focusing on his own work. A key moment in his development was a police sting that briefly jailed him after he was considered to have faked a recording of an erotic encounter. obscene, This made the experimental musician political or more accurately anti-political.

Finally, in 1966 Zappa released his first album as leader of the band Mothers of Invention. Although that final album, ‘Freak Out!’ Wasn’t completely happy with! This was an early indication of the virtuoso’s musical proficiency.

Over the next 27 years, Zappa produced at an incredible rate. Over his lifetime, he released 62 studio albums. It’s a staggering accomplishment but Zappa’s musical output went far beyond the music he released. In the 30 years since his death, his estate has put together enough unreleased music to make 64 albums.

As of 2023, Zappa has 126 albums to his name. Very impressive for a man who died on this day in 1993, at the age of 52. zappa died prostate cancer, a pain that fans believe he caused by ‘Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?’ This is referenced in the song. On the 1979 album ‘Joe’s Garage’.

Typically, we’ll consider the best tracks or albums from an artist’s discography here. With Zappa, even listening to his discography once is a huge task. So instead, let’s focus on just one track, that too from ‘Joe’s Garage’.

At the end of the three-part, nearly two-hour album, which features comedy songs about ‘Catholic Girls’ with jazzy guitar riffing and an overarching plot of an ordinary guy (Joe) who starts a band in a dystopian state, is the phenomenal track ‘Watermelon In Easter Hay’.

Introduced by the album’s narrator Central Scrutinizer, a government employee who reflects on Joe’s miserable life in prison as the music faces a national ban, the brunt of the track comes in the form of a guitar solo that Joe sings from his cell. Imagines.

The result is amazing. The 9-minute song, recorded in 9/4 time, features the album’s only guitar line that is not xenochronically overdubbed from an earlier recording on the new material. This album comes across as a joyful renaissance of simple musical passion. Even out of context, this is a joy ride of harmony.

Zappa is believed to have considered it the best song on the album. It’s a sentiment that his son Dweezil agrees with, claiming that “it’s the best single Zappa ever played.”

