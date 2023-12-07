Culture Review: Noam Chomsky at 95 and how he became a famous philosopher

7 December 1928: Noam Chomsky was born.

Gone are the days when philosophers were the most famous of celebrities. The first were the ancient Greeks. In the Hellenic period, what would set tongues wagging more than the cynic Diogenes sleeping in a barrel or the public execution of Socrates by poison hemlock.

Jump ahead a few thousand years and another era of rock star philosophers began in France as crowds gathered to hear the shocking existentialist ideas of Jean-Paul Sartre or the feminist lessons of Simone de Beauvoir.

By comparison, we’re in a somewhat dry situation when it comes to celebrity philosophers. Ignoring the weird people who are obsessed with Slavoj Zizek, and even weirder people who are obsessed with Jordan B. Peterson, it seems the last bastion of the celebrity philosopher is the one and only Noam Chomsky.

Born 95 years ago today, Chomsky is from Philadelphia, the son of Jewish immigrants from the Russian Empire.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Chomsky earned his degree and PhD, specializing in linguistics and Modern Hebrew, before specializing in the philosophy of linguistics.

As possibly the most famous living philosopher many can name, it is curious that Chomsky’s academic background is in a much more specialized field of philosophy than his other famous counterparts.

In fact, his greatest contribution to academic philosophy is through his theory of universal grammar. Without going too far into details, Chomsky has argued that humans have an innate understanding of linguistic grammar that occurs before they learn language. He suggests that this is why humans are so good at learning the complex languages ​​we speak from such an early age.

Although his theories on grammar and syntactic structures may have made him a celebrity in his field, it was Chomsky’s pivot to public political criticism that truly made him famous.

Since the 60s, Chomsky published his political dissent against the Vietnam War as well as public acts of protest. This brought him to the attention of President Richard Nixon who considered him a political rival.

Chomsky continues to publish political philosophy works that advocate an anti-war stance, anti-fascism, and freedom of speech. These values ​​famously reached their peak when he defended French genocide denier Robert Faurisson’s right to plead his position, no matter how abhorrent.

If you want someone to approach divisive politics ranging from Israel-Palestine to America’s rampant consumerism with the eloquence of an academic, Chomsky is your man. It is no surprise that in his long career as a philosopher he has become a well-known name in the headlines.

To celebrate his 95th birthday, here are some of Chomsky’s top quotes.

“If we don’t believe in freedom of speech for people we hate, we don’t believe in it at all.”

“Neoliberal Democracy. It creates consumers rather than citizens. Instead of communities, it creates shopping malls. The net result is an atomized society of disconnected individuals who feel demoralized and socially powerless.

“Optimism is a strategy for building a better future. Because unless you believe that the future can be better, you are unlikely to step up and take responsibility for making it so.”

