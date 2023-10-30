Culture Review: How ‘The War of the Worlds’ radio show terrified the public

The opening act of ‘The War of the Worlds’ is Science fictionWritten as a novel by the English author H.G. Wells between 1895 and 1897. Following the popularity of his previous novel ‘The Time Machine’, Wells explored the possibility of an alien invasion of Earth.

Told from the perspective of two brothers dealing with a Martian invasion in Surrey, England, ‘The War of the Worlds’ was a critical success and has been praised for its vivid description of an alien invasion. The novel is considered one of the most influential sources on science fiction, with many writers including Isaac Asimov, Arthur C. Clarke, and Margaret Atwood citing Wells as an inspiration. It also popularized the term “Martians”.

But the most influential cultural moment for Welles’ ‘The War of the Worlds’ would come more than 40 years later, when it was first adapted for radio.

‘The War of the Worlds’ was first published periodically in magazines in 1897 before being released in full as a novel in 1898. It has since been given a number of unofficial sequels and a large number of adaptations. Notably this includes Steven Spielberg’s excellent 2005 film and an admirable BBC TV adaptation in 2019.

However, it was the first proper adaptation that has made history. On this day in 1938 at 8pm, as part of a Halloween special edition of ‘The Mercury Theater on the Air’, actor Orson Welles (no relation to HG) directed and narrated the adaptation for CBS Radio.

Welles’s version used a clever narrative strategy. The first two-thirds of the show was conducted as a standard dance music radio show, which was increasingly interrupted by emergency news bulletins detailing the ongoing Martian invasion.

The inspiration for the adaptation came from a 1926 radio hoax perpetrated by English Catholic priest and radio broadcaster Ronald Knox. In his ‘Broadcasting the Barricades’ show, Knox presented a fictional story of a revolution on the streets of London as a real news bulletin. The show caused a slight panic when, due to snowy weather, many Britons could not find any newspapers to refute the story.

Wells’ idea worked. If you believe the oft-told story about that initial broadcast, it worked very well. Half an hour after the broadcast, executive producer Davidson Taylor was asked by the radio station to inform listeners that it was fictional. The broadcast was not changed and when it ended, the production team was joined by police officers, newspaper reporters and photographers.

Some audiences, influenced by pre-war tensions in Europe, immediately believed Welles’s credible script. In response, CBS faced numerous calls from these listeners to verify what they were hearing. During the next day, American media outlets reported mass hysteria as Americans believed the Martians were coming to them soon.

Photograph of Orson Welles meeting with journalists in an attempt to explain that no one involved with the War of the Worlds radio broadcast had any idea that the show would cause panic. – AP Photo

Reportedly, Wells and the Federal Communications Commission received over 2,000 letters about the panic. Welles and the cast were also surrounded after leaving the studio and several cast members called to reassure the audience. In 1940, Princeton professor Hadley Cantrill calculated that of the six million people who heard the show, 1.7 million believed it to be a genuine broadcast and 1.2 million were horrified.

However many of these stories have been doubted in later years. It is now believed that press reports of mass hysteria exaggerated the extent to which people believed the broadcasts. Similarly, although some listeners called for reassurance, it is now understood that this represents a minority of listeners.

Nevertheless, the story remains a great story in the annals of radio history.

