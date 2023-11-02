Is there a more American pastime than cheerleading? In addition to the country’s propensity for firearms and lack of health care, cheerleading embodies many of America’s most recognizable attributes. The combination of shameless self-promotion, adulation and sheer athletic prowess is emblematic of a country whose origin story centers on the same myth of self-creation.

Not surprisingly, cheerleading as a sport originated in America. Today, on the official anniversary of cheerleading’s creation, let’s take a look in the history books at the origins of the sport.

Cheerleading has taken root in the cultural consciousness through its numerous depictions in films. The high-school teen drama genre is filled with examples of intense groups of girls (and sometimes boys) performing tightly choreographed routines in support of their institution’s excellent football team.

Even if they’re a bully inside heathersobject of passion American Beautycompeting characters of or bring it on, The image of the cheerleader is consistent: young blonde athletic women in short skirts.

It may surprise you that the original cheerleader was a man named Johnny Campbell.

Before Campbell, the early years of cheerleading were driven by human nature leading crowds to scream and sing in support of sports stars. From the ancient Greeks performing the epinikon (note the inclusion of “Nike”) to celebrate athletic victories to the 19th century, people have created slogans for their favorite athletes.

Cheerleading, as it is known today, first began in the 1860s with Britons chanting in unison to support their football teams. This tradition ended in America. The first notable example is the “Princeton Cheer”, first used in 1869 as “Hooray!” Was documented as. Hooray! Hooray! Leopard! SSST! Boom! Ahh!” It is still in use by the school today.

Up to this point, all cheerleading occurred due to the momentary occasion when a crowd gathered around a team. It was not until this day in 1898 that Campbell turned it into a directed activity.

Campbell, a student at the University of Minnesota, got up from his seat on the deck during a football game and walked onto the field. He jumped the fence and from the field, directing the crowd to sing along with him: “Rah, Rah, Rah! Ski-u-mah, hoo-rah! Hoo-rah! university! university! University, Minn-ee-so-tah!”

The power of Campbell’s stunt was obvious. As Minnesota fans united in unison, players and supporters of the other team could not escape the powerful impression of such a unique display of support. Soon, all teams in America appointed yell leaders to motivate supporters to similar performances.

From there, everything developed naturally. At some point, microphones became common. The University of Minnesota did not allow women to participate in cheerleading until 1923. When many men were taken away from the country to fight in World War II, the sport eventually shifted to its more female-centric version today. From there, athletic performance evolved to create the sport we know today.

