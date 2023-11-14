On this day: King Charles III celebrates his ‘real’ birthday. But why does he have two?

Today is the 75th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

Whoopee.

But did you know that he had two birthdays?

This is a long-standing tradition that some may consider an archaic institution. The current monarch has two birthdays: 17 June and 14 November.

In fact, like her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s former oldest apprentice celebrates two birthdays a year.

Her Majesty was born in 1926 on 21 April, but an ‘official birthday celebration’ took place in the form of Trooping the Color – a summer parade, usually held in June.

Charles is continuing this tradition, having previously celebrated his ‘official birthday’ on June 17, 2023, and is celebrating his actual birthday today.

The tradition of Trooping the Color dates back to 1748.

To celebrate the official birthday of the British Sovereign, regiments of the Household Division hold a ceremonial parade on Horse Guards Parade in London each year. It is also known as the Sovereign’s Birthday Parade.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich, George II started this tradition. He moved his birthday celebration to coincide with the annual military parade, because he thought the public would not be able to celebrate in November, his actual birth month – mostly due to the weather.

In 1748 it was decided that the parade of Trooping the Color should symbolize the official birthday of the Sovereign.

Basically, one birthday is not enough for the royals, who are required to use the UK’s annual military parade held in the summer as an official birthday celebration, so that both public and private events can take place.

As you do.

After Charles, it will be up to the next king, William, the current Prince of Wales, whether he wants to continue the tradition. William’s birthday is on June 21, so holding two celebrations in one month might be a bit unnecessary…

But then again, superfluous is a very appropriate word when it comes to these ongoing Dungeons & Dragons-level embarrassments that prevent any royalist from commenting on or mocking any democratically elected official.

Back to the celebrations…

So, how will King Charles III spend his 75th year?

They are reportedly celebrating with a party at Dumfries House, which will later be followed by a lavish ceremony at London’s Clarence House – to which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not invited. Amidst his celebrations, he will launch an innovative program to tackle food wastage and make better use of it for those in need. In fact, Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending part of their 75th birthday launching The Coronation Food Project.

The palace has said that Charles wants to “bridge the gap between food waste and the need for food.” Their initiative will operate across the United Kingdom, “helping people and helping the planet.”

The royal couple will spend part of the day visiting a surplus food distribution center outside London, meeting staff and volunteers and hearing about “how food waste can be used for social good.”

There’s a lot to unpack here – for some more time.

We’ll end on a largely positive note, because this initiative – although ironic given the amount of taxpayers’ money that could be saved by getting rid of the monarchy altogether – is very commendable. However, the message of food wastage could not reach one person in time…

Talented baker Emma Jane from Wales has created a life-size King Charles replica cake, made from 60kg of icing, modeling chocolate, huge amounts of Rice Krispies and a few marshmallows.

Even the crown is edible, with the crown jewels (not those, the ones on the literal crown) crafted from 2,500 edible crystals, tempered sugar isomalt and fondant icing.

It’s so well done that it becomes a little scary.

We leave you with Jane’s creation, which was recently at the Cake International event in Birmingham… and a hope that it will be cut up and distributed to those who need a little cake.

“Let them eat cake,” and all that…

