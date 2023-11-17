November 17, 1942: Martin Scorsese’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Martin Scorsese! The American director turns 81 today, having released his 26th feature film on top of this year flower moon killer,

In preparation for the film to hit screens, a promotional campaign began without any media appearances by its star-studded cast due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Instead, the world was treated something more special. In several interviews with Scorsese, the director waxed lyrical on the ups and downs of being an octogenarian.

Where else was Scorsese born? – New York. He grew up in Little Italy, an area of ​​Manhattan known for its large Italian immigrant community in the first half of the 20th century. At the time, it was a bustling part of the city, plagued by poverty and crime.

The son of textile workers and aspiring actors, Scorsese developed a love of film during long periods of time spent in the cinema in his youth, including the films of the British film duo Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, better known as The Archers. Had special pleasure in work.

His Catholic upbringing among working-class and striving Italian-Americans greatly influenced his film career. While studying at NYU, Scorsese made his first full-length feature film i call first In 1967. Its name has since been changed again. Who’s that knocking at my door And the way he crafted narratives about the lives of the people who grew up around him is exemplary. Starring Harvey Keitel as Scorsese’s stand-in lead and utilizing the editing skills of Thelma Schoonmaker, the director had already found two of his greatest collaborators.

Another great collaborator would come in his true break-out film. of 1973 mean streets The film, starring Keitel and a young Robert De Niro, established Scorsese’s talent for gangster films. Since that horror satire, he has regularly returned to the subject of dangerous men, but always with a filmmaking style that maintains a keen eye while also being overtly moralistic. This is a path he has taken through films to much acclaim Taxi driver, raging Bull, goodfellas, casino, The Wolf of Wall Street, Irishman and most recently flower moon killer,

However, it’s not just gangster movies that populate Scorsese’s impressive filmography. Often, films appear about Catholic guilt (last temptation of christ, silence) as well as connecting with the wider world, either through his films (Kundun), or his multifaceted work to preserve world cinema. He has also directed 16 documentaries, many of which feature artists and thinkers he admires.

Given this quite impressive CV and his enjoyment of discussing his ethics, here are some of Scorsese’s best quotes on his 81st birthday:

“I’m trying to figure out what it means to be alive. What will we do here at this time? for one another? The thing is, there is nothing more important than taking care of each other. It’s very simple.”

Scorsese said this in a recent interview many times, In his later years, he is considering how he wants to spend his remaining time with his family. However, more than that, he is still a filmmaker, so if he has to make movies, they have to be important to this main goal.

“Loving work, wanting to do more and achieve more – aren’t these the same thing? It develops through devotion and dedication. You feel it in Picasso until the very last moment.

He goes on here to explain that reaching ripe old age is no excuse for getting rid of the passions that drive you.

“The time you spend is actually time spent. This is not wasting time. Then one has to find within that expenditure of time and not allow yourself to feel that you are wasting it if you are present in the moment. Simply exists. Look out the window and see half a tree. You know, when I was growing up I used to look at my posters from the 1940s. These are the movies I watched.

this time he is chatting gq And to experience out loud the ways in which she has learned to prioritize the use of her time.

“You don’t make up for your sins in church. You do it on the streets. You do it at home. Everything else is bullshit and you know it.

We had to include a quote from one of his movies. Co-written by Mardic Martin, we’re led to believe this line from Mean Streets is a Scorsese original.

“If your mom cooks Italian food, why should you go to a restaurant?”

And finally, a little domestic realism from a guy who never stopped loving his Italian-American roots.

