Advertisement

This is Letter Writing Day, which is celebrated every year on 28 November.

The celebration dates back to 1922, when the first skywriting advertisement was created by Captain Cecil Turner for the Vanderbilt Hotel in New York City. It was successful, resulting in 47,000 phone calls to the hotel.

Since we can’t all go out and create our own skywriting messages (and more’s the pity), this day now stands as a reminder that we can still write messages on paper and send letters. Can.

Still, we’re not going to win over many of you, because since the first handwritten letter, which is believed to have been sent by the Persian queen Attus in around 500 BC, the practice of sending written communications has gradually To some extent it has become a lost art.

So, to celebrate, here are seven letters you may not have read that are worthy of your attention. They don’t necessarily have to be the most famous or history-changing letters, like Emile Zola’s “J’Equus” or Martin Luther King Jr.’s letter from Birmingham Jail. However, these are just a few examples that may remind you of the unique joys and importance of sending letters.

1. Option

A letter sent to the Telegraph in 1913:

Sir,

Everyone seems to agree on the need to put a stop to suffragist outrages; But no one is sure how to do this. There are two, and only two, ways this can be done. Both will be effective.

Kill every woman in the United Kingdom. Vote for women.

Sincerely,

bertha brewster

2. To burn

Irish playwrights from George Bernard Shaw to Winston Churchill:

Have reserved two tickets for your first night. Come and bring a friend, if you have one. Shaw.

Churchill’s answer:

It is impossible to come on the first night. If you have one, I’ll come the next night. Churchill.

3. cheeks

The author HG Wells discovered that he had taken the Mayor of Cambridge’s hat instead of his own. He sent the following note to the mayor:

My dear mayor,

I stole your hat. I like your hat. I’ll keep your hat. Whenever I look inside I will think of you and your excellent dry sherry and the city of Cambridge, which is older than the university. I take my hat off to you.

hg wells

Advertisement

4. Ouch

A short, pithy letter-magazine response from director Alfred Hitchcock to an angry letter from a man whose daughter wouldn’t go to him after watching Shower crazy:

Send it to the dry cleaners.

5. Go Johnny, go

A letter sent by American astronomer Carl Sagan to singer songwriter Chuck Berry on October 15, 1986, on behalf of the Voyager Interstellar Records Committee:

Dear Chuck Berry,

When they tell you that your music will live forever, you can usually be confident that they’re exaggerating. But Johnny B. Goode is on the Voyager Interstellar Record attached to NASA’s Voyager spacecraft – now two billion miles from Earth and bound for the stars. These records will last for a billion years or more.

Advertisement

Happy 60th Birthday, with our appreciation for the music you have given this world…

Go Johnny, go.

Carl Sagan

6. Cover letter

After working in advertising as a copywriter in New York City, Robert Pirosh moved to Hollywood in 1934 with dreams of becoming a screenwriter. He sent the following cover letter to all the directors, producers and studio executives he could think of. Pirosh collaborated with the Marx Brothers and won an Academy Award for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay (as it was then known) for the World War II drama in 1949. Battle field,

Dear Sir:

Advertisement

I like words. I love thick buttery words, like ooze, turpitude, glutinous, toady. I like serious, angular, weird words, like obstinate, cantankerous, sarcastic, blasphemous. I like fake, black-and-white words, like mortician, liquidate, tonoreal, demi-monde. I love gentle “v” words, like Svengali, svelte, bravura, verve. I love crunchy, brittle, cracking words, like splinter, grapple, jostle, crusty. I like sad, raucous, screaming words, like skulk, glover, scabby, churl. I love words for the sake of oh-heavens, my kind, land, like clever, tucker, decent, awesome. I love elegant, flowery words, like aestivate, peregrinet, elysium, halcyon. I love worrisome, raucous, muddy words, like crawl, blubber, squeal, dribble. I love playful, funny words like cowlick, gurgle, bubble and belch.

I prefer the term screenwriter to copywriter, so I decided to leave my job at a New York advertising agency and try my luck in Hollywood, but before making the move I went to Europe for a year of study, reflection and travel.

I just returned and I still love words.

Can I take something with you?

Robert Pirosh

Advertisement

7. D’Erline

In June 1945, Arline Feynman, wife of influential physicist and Nobel laureate Richard Feynman, died of tuberculosis. 16 months later, Feynman wrote the following letter, which remained sealed until his death in 1988:

d’arline,

I love you, darling.

I know how much you love hearing it – but I don’t just write it because you like it – I write it because it makes me warm inside to have you write it.

It’s been a very long time since I last wrote to you – almost two years but I know you’ll forgive me because you understand how stubborn and realistic I am; And I thought there was no point in writing.

Advertisement

But now I know my lovely wife that the thing I have delayed doing is right to do and I have done many things before. I want to tell you that I love you. I want to love you. I always will love you.

It’s hard for me to understand what it means to love you after you’re dead – but I still want to comfort you and take care of you – and I want you to love me and take care of me. I want to discuss problems with you – I want to do small projects with you. Until now I never thought we could do this. What should we do. We started learning how to make clothes together – or learn Chinese – or get a movie projector. Can’t I do anything now? No, I’m alone without you and you were the “idea-woman” and general instigator of all our wild adventures.

You were worried when I was sick because you couldn’t give me what you wanted and thought I needed. You do not need to worry. As I told you, there was no real need because I loved you so much in so many ways. And now it’s obviously even more true – you can’t give me anything now, I still love you so much that you stand in my way of loving someone else – but I want you to stand there . You, dead, are much better than any other person alive.

I know you will assure me that I am a fool and that you want me to have complete happiness and you don’t want to get in my way. I bet you’re surprised that after two years I still don’t have a girlfriend (besides you, sweetheart). But you can’t help it, dear, nor can I – I don’t understand it, because I’ve met many girls and very nice girls and I don’t want to be alone – but in two or three meetings they’re all ashes . You are the only one left with me. you are real.

My dear wife, I love you.

Advertisement

I love my wife. My wife is dead.

Rich.

PS Please excuse not mailing it – but I don’t know your new address.

Happy letter writing day.

Source