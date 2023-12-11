Culture Re: Visualization: Unprecedented Representation in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

11 December 1967: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner is released. The pioneering American film with interracial romance at the center of its story.

Advertisement

The Hays Code was introduced in Hollywood in the 1930s to provide ethical guidelines for film production. After the heady and experimental early years of film, the Hays Code effectively stifled the creativity of filmmakers for the next three decades.

One of the harmful effects of the Code was that it prevented filmmakers from portraying American life as anything other than the fantasies of staunch conservatives. In a long list of “don’ts”, the code explicitly forbids miscegenation – or depiction of inter-caste marriage.

By the late 1960s, the relevance of the Code was waning and filmmakers began to have more freedom to express themselves. This is a moment that’s incredibly important in the movie Tell me who is coming to dinner? Hit the theatres.

Visionary director Stanley Kramer, who had addressed racism and the rise of fascism in his previous films, teamed up with screenwriter William Rose to create the script about a romance between a white woman who falls in love with a black man and marries him. Does it.

Tell me who is coming to dinner? There could not have been a more perfect artist for that era. Kathryn Houghton plays Joanna Drayton, a young girl in love. But it’s her real-world aunt and screen legend Katharine Hepburn and her partner in film and life, Spencer Tracy, who steal the scene as Joanna’s parents.

Then, of course, there’s Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors in screen history, Poitier laid the groundwork for future black actors as the first person to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1958, and won an Oscar for his starring role in 1964 . lily of the field,

In those days, Poitier was the only real black actor in Hollywood. Nevertheless, to counter critics, Kramer and Rose constructed the story so that their representation of interracial marriage would upset people as little as possible.

The pairing made Poitier’s character completely beyond reproach. Poitier played Dr. John Wade Prentice, a medical doctor who was intelligent and thoughtful in every way. Prentice works with the World Health Organization, refuses offers of premarital sex and leaves money for his hosts when he makes long-distance phone calls. Although already married and with a child, his wife and son are also conveniently killed off-screen in a tragic accident.

With Prentiss’s character being entirely idealistic, the only objection a viewer might have to his marriage to Joanna would be on the basis of her race.

This is a point that comes up several times in the film when Joanna’s father Matt Drayton (Tracy) expresses his concerns that the couple will face difficulties due to the realities of America. Despite Matt’s era-specific distractions, he ultimately succumbs to Prentiss’s charms and recognizes the value in young love.

When it was released, Tell me who is coming to dinner? Hollywood was a pioneer in the representation of interracial marriage on film. When it was filmed, interracial marriage was still illegal in 17 states.

Just six months before its release, the US Supreme Court struck down anti-miscegenation laws Loving vs. Virginia Case, legalizing inter-caste marriage throughout the country.

Audiences and critics enjoyed the film for its contemporary relevant twist on the classical-romance plot. Along with praise for its racial representation, it was also noted as the last film appearance of Tracy, who had died on June 10, 1967.

Source