On Saturday 25th November 2023, David Tennant will once again star as the Doctor in the highly anticipated return of the beloved British sci-fi show. The episode will celebrate the 60th anniversary of one of the most prestigious institutions of modern British art.

Shortly after Doctor Who first aired on BBC TV, the show became a cultural phenomenon across the country. Children and adults became obsessed with an ageless alien traveling through time and space to learn about cultures across the galaxy. After being canceled in 1989, the show came back stronger than ever when it was revived in 2005. With a returning showrunner featuring actors old and new, Doctor Who looks to be on the verge of another renaissance – fitting for a show about a character who can literally regenerate.

We’ve already detailed each actor playing the lead role in the versatile time-traveller show hereBut for today’s recap, let’s go back to the preparation for the first episode to air on television.

Canadian Sidney Newman took over as head of drama at BBC TV in 1963 after success in making The Avengers (not that one) for the ABC in 1960.

Newman prepared to launch a new children’s show to fill the gap in the schedule. The idea of ​​a time-traveling sci-fi show had already been researched. The first draft of the show was written by Cecil E. Weber and then changed by Newman and script department head Donald Wilson, called “Dr.” Who”.

After playing with dangerous versions of the character, they settled on the Doctor’s premise, a 650-year-old man traveling through time in a police telephone box. While canonically the Doctor in the current series is now thousands of years old, everything else about the original description still holds true today.

To actually put together the first episode, the BBC hired Verity Lambert as producer and Waris Hussain to direct. For fans of the show who love how Doctor Who has championed diversity throughout its years, it’s a treat to see two of the most important members of the production team for that first episode set in 1960s Britain. There was one woman and one British-Indian man. The role he played was dramatized in the 2013 show An Adventure in Space and Time.

Lambert and Hussain cast William Hartnell in the lead role. Although he was unsure at first, the 55-year-old character actor accepted and brought his classical acting chops to the role.

The first episode ‘An Unearthly Child’ is influential in that many of its qualities became iconic for the show. There’s the blue police box TARDIS in which the Doctor travels, of course. But it also had a terrible opening sequence. A kaleidoscope of light spreads across the screen with effects the audience can hardly believe. The soundtrack is equally ethereal. Written by Ron Grainer and produced by Delia Derbyshire (the grandmother of electronic music), its resonant sounds are still present in contemporary soundtracks.

When it came to the air date, the show couldn’t stop itself from turning straight to history. The day before, President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated and the BBC was running back-to-back news coverage.

If there had been a delay of more than a minute, Lambert was still able to start the show at 5.16pm on Saturday 23 November 1963. This would not truly begin until the next serial featuring the Doctor’s recurring enemies the Daleks was broadcast. But on this day the historical show was born.

