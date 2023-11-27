November 27, 2013: Frozen is released.

Advertisement

Happy 10th Anniversary to frozen,

It’s been quite a crazy decade disney, the company behind the film. back when frozen When the first one was released, it had been almost three years since the company acquired Marvel and the joint venture’s latest release was the second Thor film. Less than a year after Lucasfilm was acquired, its release was also preceded by a glut of new star wars Stuff that will also define the company’s output for the next 10 years.

In many ways, frozen It was almost the last note in the era of Disney as a simple company that focused on releasing beloved new animated films.

Walt Disney Animation Studios – responsible for the studio frozen – As of now the three original titles were kept the Princess and the Frog, TangledAnd wreck it Ralph,

For frozenThe film marks the return of Chris Buck to the company as director. buck directed tarzan, released during the company’s renaissance years. Buck came up with the idea of ​​an animated film based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story ‘The Snow Queen’.

‘The Snow Queen’ had long been considered a source by Disney. First mooted by Walt Disney himself in 1937 and several times in the years that followed, but the project never came to fruition.

The final film feels like a nod to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classics. From its Christian Andersen source (e.g. the little Mermaid), its blue-tinged color palette (such as cinderella) For its princess-led musical numbers (including Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go”), this was Disney firing on all cylinders.

it worked. The film grossed a total of $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) at the worldwide box-office. In 2013, this made it the highest-grossing film of the year, the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the highest-grossing animated film of all time. frozen At the Academy Awards, ‘Let It Go’ won Best Animated Feature and ‘Let It Go’ won Best Original Song.

what makes frozen Feeling like the end of an era, it seems that after this massive success, Disney’s priorities changed permanently. Although not entirely original due to its fairy-tale origins, the company seems to have abandoned heavy efforts to create new animated stories since then.

Walt Disney Animation Studios continues to release new films semi-annually, including highlights Moana And Encanto, but the extensive Disney schedule turned to sequels. the movie is about to drop frozen It ranks as the highest-grossing animated film of all time frozen iiWhile Pixar has found greater success with sequels to its amazing output from the 2000s than with more interesting new works Soul,

However, even more tragic than the glut of sequels is their new obsession with remaking classic animated films.

kicking properly with a cinderella After the remake in 2015, he regularly released several remake films, whose masks were full of courage. That’s Jon Favreau’s lifeless photorealistic re-animation The Lion King Now it’s the highest-grossing animated film of all time, which somehow explains the pain of looking back frozen,

It was a simpler time then. A better time. However, I believe I need to let it go.

Source