On this day in 1928, Il Maestro, one of the most prolific and versatile composers in the history of cinema, was born.

Advertisement

Ennio Morricone was born on November 10, 1928 in Rome and is best remembered as the genius behind some of cinema’s most iconic soundtracks.

After studying classical music and writing scores for theater and radio, his film soundtracks soon won him worldwide acclaim.

Morricone composed over 500 soundtracks for cinema and television, and became famous for scoring Spaghetti Westerns directed by Sergio Leone, including The good, the bad and the ugly And dollar equivalent,

In 2007, Ennio Morricone received an honorary Oscar for his “brilliant and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music”, and in 2016, at the age of 87, he won an Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s score. The Hateful Eight,

He died in 2020 at the age of 91.

Attempting to cover the full breadth and beauty of Morricone’s oeuvre is a fool’s errand, so we’ve limited things fairly and picked out the essential cinematic scores to cherish.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

‘Once Upon a Time in the West’ may be Morricone’s finest work, but ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ is undoubtedly Il Maestro’s most iconic score. First refrain – Aaaah-eeeeee aaaah-eeeeee aaaah, waaaah waaaah waaaaaa – It’s a very simple yet timeless tune that would contribute to revolutionizing the Western genre. The good, the bad and the ugly The film was the third in Sergio Leone’s ‘Dollar Trilogy’ and the coyote howls, gunshots and whistling sounds meant the soundtrack still regularly appears on lists of the greatest film scores of all time.

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970)

In the early 70s, Italian cinema was all about giallo horror, especially with the master of the Italian slasher genre, Dario Argento. crystal wing bird, Argento’s first feature film (and arguably one of his best films), was Morricone’s first contribution to the genre. Apparently, the composer was inspired by Krzysztof Komeda’s lullaby. rosemary’s baby For their terrible la-la-la nursery rhyme. Add groans, screams and some swirling percussion, and you’ve got a statement of intent that meant the giallo genre had already reached its musical peak in 1970. Until the Goblin came along in the 1977’s SuspiriaBut that’s another matter…

The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter famously decided not to make his own classic science-fiction/horror film, and instead commissioned Morricone to create a moody soundtrack for the ages. His stripped-down score highlights the cold isolation and claustrophobia of the film’s setting, as well as the suspense throughout its runtime. ‘The Thing’ is one of the composer’s earliest electronic scores, featuring abundant synths and reverb. We suggest you turn off the lights, grab a pair of good headphones and experience this artificial and sinister score properly. Don’t be surprised if you feel like something is constantly crawling behind you.

Untouchable (1987)

Brian De Palma’s wonderful Prohibition-era gangster film is a classic, and that’s largely thanks to Morricone’s breathy score. As epic as the story is, inspired by the 1950s TV show G-Men busting gangsters, Morricone’s score is a thrilling throwback to old Hollywood, with heroic, Western-inspired themes, a metronome for maximum tension during action sequences There is a ticking sound and a trumpet announcement. A dastardly villain. This is one of his best.

Cinema Paradiso (1988)

He could do westerns, horror, crime epics and sci-fi. But did you know that Morricone was capable of making you faint? Indeed, one of the most brilliant films of the 1980s needed an equally brilliant score. And leave it to Morricone to come up with such an excellent soundtrack for Giuseppe Tornatore Cinema Paradiso, the story of a boy’s friendship with a cinema projectionist. It feels like classic melodrama, and the music is full of pure sentimentality, but it’s never completely melodramatic. Instead, the heartbreaking score beautifully captures a sense of childhood nostalgia, while also highlighting the sweeping power and romance inherent in the Seventh Art. No small matter. Take tissue for this.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Morricone won his first Oscar in 2016 at the age of 87 for Best Original Soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino. The Hateful Eight, In reality he should have had about 20 Golden Baldies to his name, but at least it was a fitting end to an illustrious career. Tarantino had previously used Morricone’s pieces in his films, but this was the first time he commissioned the composer to write an original film score. The Hateful Eight This was also the first time Morricone scored a Western. The good, the bad and the ugly, and it was one of the last scores before his death. A late-career classic, the score is a fitting (and foreboding) elegy for one of the most versatile composers cinema has ever known.

Ennio Morricone: 10 November 1928 – 6 July 2020.

Source