November 30, 2007: Evel Knievel dies.

Advertisement

On this day in 2007, in Clearwater, a medium-sized city on the west coast of Florida, Robert Craig Knievel died of respiratory failure after a long battle with lung disease. He was 69 years old.

To most people, the fact that Knievel lived for almost seven full decades and died relatively innocuously was a big surprise because in his heyday, he was known as Evel Knievel (rhymes with ‘evil’). He was known and was the greatest stuntman. To survive forever.

Born in Butte, Montana, on October 17, 1938, Knievel was surprised when he was taken to the Joey Chitwood Auto Daredevil Show at the age of eight. From that day on, he vowed to become a motorcycle daredevil.

Over the next few years, Knievel became a bit of a criminal, and served a short sentence in prison for stealing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. While working in a copper mine, he also knocked out local electricity when an earthmover crashed while attempting to do a wheelie.

It wasn’t until he was thinking of ways to promote the motorcycle shop he co-owned in his 20s that he sealed his destiny. Knievel’s first official stunt occurred in 1965 when he launched his Honda 305 cc Scrambler bike into two 6-meter-long boxes containing rattlesnakes and two mountain lions.

Knievel descended slightly, his rear wheel touching the snake box. Despite suffering a sprained ankle, he managed to right the bike and stop it safely. A new career was born. Over the next decade, Knievel became a global sensation for his increasingly daring stunt jumps. In honor of his life, here are our favorite of those efforts.

Caesar’s Palace

Possibly the most famous jump of his career. In 1967, just two years after Rattlesnake and Mountain Lion Jump, Knievel became hot property. He was booked to jump at several locations and had cleared line-ups of up to 16 cars. Apart from some broken ribs and an arm in a jump in Montana, everything went well and Knievel’s stunt garnered national television broadcasts.

His largest and most public stunt to date was set at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada for New Year’s Eve. Knievel had to jump over the hotel’s fountain, located at a distance of 43 meters.

Filmed by a ragtag group of his mates, Knievel arrived on his trusty Triumph Bonneville T120 bike. Later, he reported that he felt a loss of speed while climbing the ramp. This will cause him to fall short of his goal.

Knievel collided with the safety ramp and fell from his bike. He fractured his pelvis and femur, fractured his hip, wrist, and both ankles, and injured himself, leaving him hospitalized for the next 29 days.

snake river valley

After Knievel’s failed Caesar’s Palace attempt, he came out swinging. He told the world his plan to jump the Grand Canyon in Nevada. For years there were rumors about this incredible feat but it was never accomplished.

Knowing that the US government would not allow him to jump the Grand Canyon, Knievel suggested the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho instead.

On September 8, 1974, Knievel launched a rocket-powered bike across a 527-meter canyon. This was a greater distance than anything the stuntman had previously attempted. As with his Caesar’s Palace jump, it did not go well.

Knievel’s emergency parachute accidentally opened during takeoff. The resulting drag meant that Knievel and his bike crashed into the side of the canyon rather than clearing the canyon. Despite the heavy drama of the failure, Knievel walked away with only a broken nose and a few scratches.

14 Greyhound buses

Just a year after another high-profile failed jump over 13 single-decker buses in Wembley, London, the fearless jumper had a new impressive feat in mind. Despite announcing his retirement in London, his next big leap was to take over 14 Greyhound buses.

While performing in Kings Island, Ohio, on October 25, 1975, Knievel jumped 41 meters… sort of. He actually landed on the 14th bus but because he managed to keep the bike aloft, it was considered a successful landing.

This would be one of Knievel’s last jumps, but it was his most successful length jumps. A record that would stand until 1999.

Source