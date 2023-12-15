The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

To bring open science into the mainstream, it needs to be made the norm for every scholarly pursuit. This will demand a cultural shift, writes Lydia Brito.

In 1968, US Senator Robert Kennedy quipped that GDP “measures neither our intelligence nor our learning – in short, it measures everything except what makes life worthwhile”.

Just as GDP can measure economic growth and prosperity, but not well-being or progress toward sustainable development, the volume of scientific publications is a measure of quantity, not quality.

The limits of the “public or perish” mantra were underlined in 2015, when Tu Youyou was awarded the Nobel Prize “for his discoveries relating to an innovative therapy against malaria”, which he had developed in a Chinese laboratory 40 years earlier. did.

As UNESCO’s science report points out, the profile of the laureate was unusual. Before winning the award she was not very well known in China and was not a respected academic (yunshi) either the Chinese Academy of Sciences or the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Additionally, as reported, “In 2020, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology issued a directive discouraging universities from rewarding researchers who have high research with bonuses, awards, jobs, or promotions.” Publication was the output, in a campaign to remove incentives that encouraged scientists to publish paper after paper rather than focusing on high-impact work”.

Neglect of social needs undermines trust in science

Other countries are also reevaluating their adherence to the “publish or perish” mantra as a measure of scientific performance.

Often, scientific research is being conducted that has no connection to the challenges facing populations, such as poor water quality or climate-vulnerable crops.

This neglect of social needs undermines trust in science. A population that does not see the benefits of science may be less supportive of the scientific enterprise.

Of course, scientists should also enjoy intellectual freedom. By definition, basic research has no immediate applications, even though, over time, its spin-offs may bring about radical changes.

It was this exploratory basic research that led to the sequencing of the first human genome in 2003. The Human Genome Project was a pioneer in open science.

The project also produced high-impact research that gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline: genomics.

Today, the field of genomics has given rise to gene therapy, such as for cancer patients. It is thanks to genomics that the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 could be identified so quickly.

there’s a long road ahead

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted this quality of science: a culture of sharing. It was this culture that drove the development of the first vaccine.

Pharmaceutical companies publish their data on vaccine development in specialized journals, where virologists and other experts can see them.

Major commercial publishers, science funders and others have committed to making all research and data on the COVID-19 outbreak promptly available.

Some 193 governments saw the benefits of this culture of sharing in real time before endorsing the UNESCO Recommendation on Open Science in November 2021, by which they committed to making openness a hallmark of the practice of science in their respective countries. Did.

UNESCO is monitoring progress towards this goal. On 14 December, it launched the UNESCO Open Science Outlook, the first global assessment of the state of open science, drawing input from experts around the world.

There is still a long way to travel, as progress is far from uniform.

The number of scientific publications in open access, collaborative research platforms, open repositories, open source software and hardware is growing but there are surprising differences across disciplines and fields.

Although 60% of scientific articles related to good health and well-being are now available in open access, about 50% of articles on climate change remain locked behind paid scientific journals, as do 57% of articles on clean water and sanitation and 48% of biodiversity. But this is despite each of these areas being the focus of the Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved by 2030 – and despite this research being publicly funded.

Open science needs investment to flourish

Furthermore, the focus so far has been on ensuring open access but this is a component of open science; Openness also means promoting dialogue and engagement with the wider society.

Less attention has been paid to increasing participation in science, such as acknowledging the contributions made by citizen scientists and indigenous knowledge or acknowledging the potential role that communities can play in co-designing some research projects.

Persistent socio-economic, technological and digital gaps between countries and communities stand as evidence of the incomplete agenda of open science. Advancing open science requires investment.

Access to funding, as well as the skills and necessary equipment, remains unequal, hindering the realization of the full potential of open science. Unless these obstacles are removed, the promise of openness in science will remain unfulfilled.

To bring open science into the mainstream, it needs to be made the norm for every scholarly pursuit. This will demand a cultural change. We invite governments, institutions, researchers and innovators everywhere to join us in this transformative journey.

Lidia Brito is Assistant-Director-General for Natural Sciences at UNESCO.

