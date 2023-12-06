Culture of excellence, meritocracy will return to Nigeria – Real Estate Entrepreneur – BusinessDay NG

An award winning real estate success strategist in Abuja has predicted that the merit will one day propel Nigeria forward.

My-Ace China, popularly known as the Mayor of Housing, said on Thursday night at Radio House in Abuja that as more Nigerians start picking valuable people and showering them with merits and awards, excellence Culture will come back faster than expected. ,

According to the winner of the Real Estate Awards 2023, when the culture of awards for excellence and meritocracy once again spreads across Nigeria, meritocracy will begin to propel the country forward and boost productivity.

“This shows that there is no place to hide for meritocracy and it shows that meritocracy is making a comeback in Nigeria. I’m really impressed and I’m sure it will inspire me to do even more than I thought we were going to do. If the sky were our goal now, the sky would be our stepping stone.”

He spoke shortly after being crowned Real Estate Personality of the Year at the Nigerian Service Awards event in Abuja.

Speaking, the Mayor of Housing who is also the United Nations Mayor for Peace, said he was excited to win the rare honor alongside eminent personalities including the Chief of Defense Staff, General, Christopher Gwabin Moses.

On its mission and current activities in the real estate sector, China said that it is starting everything over after making waves under another company.

He said in Port Harcourt, he is about to unveil a mega estate of over 1500 houses and it will be a global model.

He said: “I have done many projects under the coverage of various collaborations and partnerships where my brand name is not the original name of any of those projects and I have given them my best as a real estate success strategist.”

He said in an interview that he started his property development journey in Abuja in collaboration with another company in joint venture where the company was the mother company. “Now, Port Harcourt is the first place where we are launching our project of about 1500 plots. This is going to be Nigeria’s first green sustainable smart city and we are doing a lot of things in it.

“As soon as it is launched in the first quarter of next year, we intend to launch in Abuja and Lagos as well. Next year after Abuja and Lagos, we have a program that we are going to launch in the top 10 cities of Nigeria including Abuja, Jos, Ibadan, Kaduna.

“We are going to have a presence in those top 10 cities by the third quarter of next year. So, you just need to keep an eye on the brand – Mayor of Housing, as we will come up with some very innovative value added products that are not just about houses but making those houses accessible to people.

Real Estate Challenges:

Giving insight into the challenges of the sector, he revealed why banks hardly provide funds and loans to the real estate sector. “The challenges we face in real estate are basically capital and patience. So, because of how capital-intensive the industry is, you’ll find that many of our banks don’t lend to real estate and many of our mortgage banks don’t make funding accessible to real estate. Therefore, a lot of entrepreneurs in the sector are struggling.

“Secondly, the question of patience; Many developers are impatient and sometimes present half-baked proposals to the market only to get stuck when they run into a problem. The impatience of developers creates a lot of mistrust and distrust in the sector.

Therefore, he said, with proper funding, money can come from diaspora sources. At the moment, he said, there are a lot of hurdles because of the abundant bureaucracy on national financial issues. “So, if funding is accessed and then we have credible, trustworthy developers, we will not be where we are stuck with a housing deficit of about 28 million units in Nigeria alone. There is almost a state of emergency in the housing sector.”

The best UNN graduate student in Medlab said the situation in the housing sub-sector has almost reached national emergency level, adding that the government needs to do something drastic so that Nigerians can easily get houses.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, who was represented by the Director, Defense Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the military is fighting on multiple fronts across Nigeria.

The spokesperson called on Nigerians to see the military as part of themselves, saying the award would encourage the armed forces to continue to perform better. “As you are aware the Armed Forces of Nigeria are currently conducting operations in almost every part of Nigeria – all 36 states of the federation.

“The Armed Forces belong to all Nigerians. We are a part of you. Therefore, continue to see the armed forces as our part. If you said that the armed forces are bad, then the armed forces are a reflection of your own country. So, keep praying for us, keep supporting us, keep encouraging us so that we continue to fulfill our constitutional responsibilities.

“On this note, on behalf of the Chief of the Defense Staff, we sincerely thank you for considering us worthy of this award.”

A fellow award winner, Austin Njoku Ogbonnaya (Media Personality Award winner), said the awards were needed to boost people’s performance. “It’s an excellent thing when someone doing good is being recognized because we live in a time where outstanding performers get very little recognition.

“So, excellence is declining because people no longer aspire to have that quality of excellence because they lack people to look up to as role models.

“When you recognize people who have done amazing, people like MY-ACE China, when you recognize them in this magnitude, you see them as role models for the coming generation.

“They respect those people and equally aim to excel. Therefore platforms like such honors and awards are very important. This helps the incoming individuals because if there is no transfer of knowledge of what other people are doing, especially those who are excelling; If there is no transfer of the knowledge that people can excel in certain areas then people – the coming generations cannot aim to be like them or exceed them.

“So, it is a beautiful event and I congratulate the individual from MY-ACE China for working so hard and putting in the necessary effort to be recognized on such a platform.”

Ruby Chinye, an estate developer, told journalists that the Housing Mayor deserves more than an award.

He pointed to the passion and hunger of investors to empower people beyond selling homes.

Chinye said: “China is not in real estate just to sell houses and make money, but also to make an impact. In fact, its species is the first I have seen. He’s more interested in getting people settled, getting families housed, and getting proper housing, not just housing. So, I see it as a calling. His passion is indomitable. When I was told that he would receive this award, I was very excited.”

He said that such awards are meant to motivate one to do more as it just points to the fact that your labor has not gone waste. “It shows that somewhere someone is watching and somewhere someone is receiving the goodness you are providing.

“So, I would really encourage him to do more. In fact, this should be just the beginning for him. God willing, this will be a global award, not just beyond the shores of Nigeria. Of course, it should motivate him, it should make him more excited to do what he’s doing.”

