Blending postcard-perfect landscapes with luxury accommodation and outdoor adventures, Mauritius is the golden holiday ticket for travelers in 2024.

Who doesn’t love long, sandy beaches, coral blue waters and the soft greenery of palm fronds? mauritius islandLocated on the east coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, it offers all these things and more.

But it is far from the only island with these credentials. In the pantheon of desert island beauties – Seychelles, maldives, Caribbean Island – It can be hard to stand out. However, Mauritius does so because of its distinctive blend of culture, cuisine and outdoor adventure that rivals many of its beach counterparts.

This is why travelers looking for that unknown island destination should turn to Mauritius for their next trip.

Is Mauritius worth visiting?

By anyone sun drenched destination By standards, Mauritius is worth a visit. Formed by a huge 2,000 sq km volcanic mass, the island is adorned with beaches, agricultural land and local towns in the north and the lush slopes of the La Morne Mountains and Black River Gorges National Park in the south. Unique flora abound on the island, including over 200 varieties of palm trees and the rare ebony.

These natural treasures make it a veritable playground for adventure-lovers. SCUBA diving, kite surfing, e-biking and hiking are all readily available, while those who want to play can choose from a plethora of championship golf courses (start with Ile Aux Cerfs Golf Club, which sits on its own island. The 18-hole course is located just outside the largest lagoon in Mauritius).

However, a helicopter flight over the ‘Underwater Waterfall’ on the south west coast is a must for any visitor. Due to this unique trick of the eyes, it appears as if a huge waterfall is falling from below the surface into the depths of the sea.

There are also plenty of real, land-based waterfalls. Head to the Tamarind Nature Reserve and embark on a day hike through Tamarind Canyon, home to 11 waterfalls (remember to pack your swimsuit for a refreshing dip in the pools).

As far as accommodation goes, Mauritius offers accommodation for every budget, ranging from luxury hotels with spas and private beaches to eco-lodges and glamping.

What makes Mauritius different?

One of the most distinctive features of Mauritius is its culture. The people of Mauritius come from different countries and continents – Europe, India, Africa – resulting in a distinctive local experience and food.

Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, Arvind Bundhun, sees Mauritian culture as one of the most attractive aspects of destinations. “I believe our people make the difference. There are very few countries in the world where people come from different continents and live together harmoniously,” he says. ,[Mauritius is] A blend of culture, tradition, religion, celebration and cuisine.”

Food in Mauritius consists of a delicious mix of Indian, Creole and French cuisine. Traditional dishes include meatball bouillabaisse, dhol puri (split pea flatbread) and Mauritian biryani – while hearts of palm infuse almost everything. Fresh fish and seafood also play an important role, and any morning trip along the coastline will see fishermen bringing fresh fish from the sea.

Why is 2024 a good time to visit Mauritius?

Those seeking sunshine in 2024 will not be disappointed by Mauritius. The average temperature rarely drops below 21 degrees, with most sitting comfortably around 25/26. The island’s rainy season is also pleasantly short (between December and April).

As far as bedding placement goes? In preparation for the New Year 2023, hospitality on the island takes a step up. There have been several renovations throughout the island, seeing several resorts including InterContinental Resort Mauritius, Lux Belle Mare, Veranda Palmares and Sand Suite Resort. The & Spa is undergoing extensive renovation.

The island is also expected to have 19 new hotels in the pipeline over the next five years, so the options for visitors are only going to expand.

Some hotels are already under development. At the five-star Shangri-La, dining experiences have taken a new turn. Guests can now enjoy a luxury meal inside the crystalline Hypadome, with panoramic views of the Veuve Clicquot and the Indian Ocean.

There’s also a treat for golf lovers: a new course at the Heritage Golf Club in the south of the island will open this December. Located next to a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, La Reserve Golf Links has been co-designed by Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen while being sympathetic to its surroundings. This is due to it being the only contemporary links course in the Indian Ocean.

