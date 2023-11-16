This morning, Jesse Rogers dropped a huge Chicago Cubs offseason update article on ESPN, and I couldn’t recommend you read it more strongly. This thing is just full of rumors, plans, and possibilities, and it’s going to take me a while to digest and synthesize my thoughts on it all.

In the meantime, I wanted to quickly comment on one of the things that really stood out to me. Everyone knows the Cubs want to add a starting pitcher or two this offseason, and it would be especially nice to have a front-of-the-rotation arm. We also know the Brewers may be looking at selling a piece or two given the state of their team and players they may soon lose to free agency either way.

But those aren’t the points I would necessarily add, as Rogers reports, they are:

“They also have their eye on Milwaukee starter Corbin Burns if the Brewers start downsizing — and Milwaukee is willing to make a trade with the team that just stole its manager.”

Very good. This isn’t just a “this could fit” situation — this is Rodgers saying the Cubs really do have Burns. on the radar As a business possibility, no matter how remote.

When I think about the Cubs making this type of arm raise with a year remaining before free agency, obviously the guy I’m talking about is Tyler Glasnow, mainly because we Know that he is going to be available.

By contrast, Burns is not the person I was thinking of. This is partly because the Brewers can’t trade him right now (preferring instead to try to compete in the first half and then reevaluate), but mostly because I don’t see the trade potential for the Cubs and Brewers. finding, especially – as Rogers notes – in the wake of Craig Council’s move. Thinking about the quality of prospects it would take to land Burns from the Brewers (A “NL Central” sur-tax would definitely be imposed by the Brewers), and this is a group of guys I really wouldn’t like to see terrorizing the Cubs for the next eight years. I have to believe, if the Brewers shop Burns, there would be a better and more realistic trade fit.

Additionally, Burns took a very healthy step forward in his 28 season this year, with all of his peripherals moving in the wrong direction for the second year in a row. Of course, I’d still love to have him on the Cubs, but I’m just saying he wasn’t the guy you remember from a few years ago.

This does not mean that this rumor does not have some important basis.

That is to say, I think the main thing here is probably less about Corbin Burns, specifically, and more about the Cubs’ interest in adding that caliber of pitcher via trade (or, Well, obviously via free agency – but then you’re just not getting a year) They would be willing to trade a healthy prospect package for the right tackle to impact their 2024 effort.

