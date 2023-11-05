CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CubeSmart Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. During his time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will hold a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, November 3, 2023. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Josh Shutzer: Thank you, Ana. good morning to all. Welcome to CubeSmart’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participants on today’s call include Chris Marr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session. In addition to our earnings release, which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cubesmart.com. The Company’s comments will contain certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The risks and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are provided for in the documents the Company produces or files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically Form 8-K which We filed with our earnings release this morning. Filed with the risk factors section of a company’s annual report on Form 8-K and Form 10-K. Additionally, the Company’s comments include reference to non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in the third quarter financial supplement posted on the Company’s website at www.cubesmart.com. I will now turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Marr: Good morning, and thank you for joining the call today. Our third quarter results reflect the highlights of our quality-focused strategy. Our portfolio with its sector-leading demographics is demonstrating its resiliency, led by our urban markets, with particular strength in New York City. Our operating team is leveraging our sophisticated technology to develop creative ways to meet the growing needs of our customers, while achieving efficiencies and reducing expense growth. Our balance sheet is in excellent condition with a well-ordered maturity schedule, leaving us poised to take advantage of the external growth opportunities that inevitably arise following a period of capital market volatility. As we look ahead, we expect trends to be less consistent in the near to medium term due to the tight housing market, widespread uncertainties and somewhat counterbalanced by the resilience and economic health of our existing customers.

What we experienced in the third quarter and what we expect we will continue to experience during this period of inconsistency is the relative outperformance of our properties located in more urban markets as the demographic structure of those customers shifts toward renters and usage. Bends more. Cases lend themselves to less churn and longer stays. The continued decline in the impact of new supply and our portfolio buildout with a healthy existing client base supporting our rate increase program are positive factors for next year. However, it is difficult to predict the timing with any amount of certainty in the current log-jam and the coming together of buyers and sellers over pricing expectations, a relaxation in interest rate policy or a reduction in the cost of a single-family home. Sales have broken down. With the uptick in construction of affordable new homes, our portfolio will certainly experience a rapid increase in top line growth as pent-up demand builds movement and customers.

We see similar opportunities on the external growth front, as buyer and seller expectations are gradually coming together, along with the need for developers to refinance recent projects, our expectation is that we will deliver meaningful external growth , and we have the balance sheet and the team ready to capitalize on that opportunity when it presents itself. In the meantime, we are focused on meeting customer demand in a way that maximizes revenue opportunities, while controlling our costs and providing the excellent customer service our brand is known for . Thank you, and I will now turn the call over to Tim Martin, our Chief Financial Officer.

Tim Martin: Thank you, Chris, and thank you all for taking the time to join us on today’s call. Overall, third quarter results were in line with our expectations for the quarter. As expected, we are continuing to experience the top-line slowdown we have been seeing throughout the year, as we continue to normalize post-pandemic and face headwinds from the volatile macroeconomic environment. As we move into this quarter, the pricing environment for new customers has become increasingly more competitive, and more competitive than we had anticipated in our previous same-store revenue guidance . As a result, we reduced rates slightly more than we expected in September and again in October. Net effective rates for new customers declined 16.9% year-over-year during the quarter and the gap widened to 18% in October, reflecting a more aggressive pricing environment.

Same-store occupancy declined 170 basis points year-over-year to 91.4% at quarter end, with more aggressive pricing reducing our year-over-year occupancy gap throughout October and we Ultimately the difference of 170 basis points was reduced to 130 basis points. Occupancy gap at the end of October. Same-store revenue increased 2.3% for the quarter and 4.5% year over year. We have adjusted our annual expectation for same-store revenue to a range of 3% to 3.5% based on the impact of the more competitive pricing environment we are seeing in the latter half of the year. We are seeing the positive impact of our technology initiatives and our focus on expense control. For the quarter, same-store spending increased 3% and was up only 2.6% year over year. For the quarter, we reported adjusted FFO per share of $0.68, which represents an increase of 3% compared to last year’s third quarter.

From an investment perspective, we had no acquisition activity during the quarter. We will continue to adopt a patient and disciplined approach to capital deployment given the current market conditions. As those conditions stabilize, we believe there will be a time that presents meaningfully attractive opportunities for us to invest and grow. Our balance sheet, our partner relationships and our investment team position us well to execute when the time is right. In the meantime, our third-party management platform gives us the opportunity to leverage our operating platform in the current environment. We added 41 new stores in the third quarter, bringing our total stores to date to 124 and total managed stores to 763 at the end of the quarter. Our conservative balance sheet remains a source of strength allowing us to be opportunistic and weather headwinds or earnings pressure over the next 24 months.

Our average loan maturity is 5.6 years, with 99.5% of our loans being fixed rate. We have no significant maturities until November 2025 and our leverage levels are very low at 4.1x debt to EBITDA. Details of our 2023 earnings guidance and related assumptions were included in our release yesterday evening. Overall, we maintained the midpoint and range of our full-year FFO per share as adjusted and expect the year to end between $2.65 and $2.67 per share. Thanks again for joining us on the call this morning. Apologies if some of you had a little trouble getting in line, but everyone seems to be doing well. At this time, let’s open the call for some questions.

