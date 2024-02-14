Cuban Socialist Paradox benjamin williams

Many view Cuba as a textbook example of the failures of socialism.

However, some leftists claim that Cuba is not only a socialist success story, but that it boasts a higher quality of life than the United States. This claim often surfaces on social media platforms like Twitter or Reddit, but sometimes finds its way into more mainstream outlets as well Guardian,

Another leftist strategy for defending Cuba is to acknowledge its struggles but instead blame the United States embargo on Cuba.

These two situations are clearly mutually exclusive, as Cuba cannot be both rich and poor at the same time. And yet, I have found countless supporters who take both sides, sometimes even in the same debate.

The left has trapped itself in a contradiction. Is Cuba thriving under its embrace of socialism, or failing under the weight of US sanctions? It cannot be both. To know which position, if any, is correct, we need to examine the current and historical evidence.

Did socialism make Cuba rich?

One approach we can use to evaluate Cuba’s claim to be prosperous is to examine the Human Development Index (HDI), a metric published by the United Nations. The HDI takes into account various metrics including health, education, income and living conditions to assess the well-being of a country’s citizens. In the data we see that the United States ranks 21st on the HDI, while Cuba ranks 83rd. Therefore, based on this globally accepted measure, it is clear that the quality of life in Cuba is not higher than that of the United States.

However, proponents of socialism may argue that even if Cuba is not ahead of the United States, it would still perform better on the HDI than many non-socialist countries in Latin America, such as Peru, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. Is. This raises an important question: Can Cuba’s comparatively high quality of life be attributed to socialism?

To answer this question we have to look at Cuba’s historical economic performance. This shows that Cuba was once a remarkably developed and prosperous nation. A study in the Journal of Economic History found that pre-revolutionary Cuba was “a prosperous middle-income economy”, with income levels “among the highest in Latin America” ​​and roughly equal to some European countries. However, after adopting socialism in 1959 “Cuba fell to the bottom of the world income distribution.” Cuba’s relative success therefore predates socialism and has actually seen a decline since the revolution.

Poor, but healthy?

Another focus in defense of Cuban socialism is the perceived success of its health care system. Proponents argue this by pointing to metrics like infant mortality rates and doctors per capita.

This argument also fails when we consider the historical context. In 1957, Cuba’s infant mortality rate was the 13th lowest globally – an achievement that has slipped over the years to 49th today.

If we consider the flaws in the Cuban government’s statistics, the infant mortality rate may be even worse. Some have already tried to do so, such as economist Roberto M. Gonzalez. They found that “in countries with available data the ratio of late fetal death to early neonatal death ranged between 1.04 and 3.03” but Cuba “was a clear exception, with a ratio of 6.” These data indicate that doctors are possibly reclassifying late fetal deaths as early neonatal deaths, thus distorting the data. With this in mind, the infant mortality rate is probably between 7.45 and 11.16 per 1,000 births. This would bring Cuba to 60th place in the world. Many more improvements could be made to these figures, but that one improvement is enough to show that Cuba’s ranking is quite disappointing.

The claim about doctors in Cuba is also missing context. Cuba has many doctors per capita, but that’s because the government has an incentive to do so. Doctors are Cuba’s most valuable export. The government sees them only as objects of exploitation. Brazil and other countries pay the Cuban government millions for its doctors and medical services. But the doctors themselves see very little of that money. Sometimes only 10% of it. Doctors who leave Cuba often describe their role as tantamount to slavery. The condition of Cuban doctors cannot be overstated. This is a failure of socialism, not a success.

blurry picture

Another piece of evidence that may shed light on Cuba’s claim of prosperity is the migration rate. This is because people want to leave countries with poor living conditions. Therefore, it is notable that for 60 years Cuba has had a consistent net negative migration rate, while the United States and many other capitalist countries have had a net positive migration rate. If life is so good in Cuba why are people so eager to leave?

Can we blame the ban?

We have established that Cuba’s prosperity is a myth. But here the left retreats from its second claim: that Cuba is poor only because of the US embargo.

Yet, even Fidel Castro and Che Guevara did not believe this narrative. Their accounts show that the embargo, rather than crippling the Cuban government, actually strengthened the revolution and strengthened anti-American sentiment. Asked whether the US blockade was effective, Castro said it was effective “in favor of the revolution”. Steve Chan and A. Political scientists such as Cooper Drury argue that “sanctions can create a ‘boomerang effect’.” Rather than increasing public discontent against the ruling elite, they may create a ‘rally around the flag’ syndrome and strengthen the resolve of the targeted population to resist foreign coercion. The economic hardship can be attributed to externally imposed sanctions rather than to the poor performance of the existing regime.

Guevara said the embargo would do “nothing” to the Cuban economy. But why? Castro explained in more detail in a 1985 interview. He said that other socialist countries “not only overprice us and sell their products to us at low prices, but also charge us very low interest for loans.” We can confirm this with historical evidence provided by Cuban economist Carmelo Mesa-Lago. in his book Market, socialist and mixed economies, he points out that Cuba had begun trading with socialist countries such as the Soviet Union as early as 1960, and confirms that “all socialist imports combined substantially exceeded American imports in the early part of that year.” ” This challenges the argument that the embargo was the primary cause of Cuba’s economic difficulties, as these economic struggles became evident soon after the revolution.

Most of the effects of the ban were not felt until the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 90s. So Cuba had to go through 30 years of economic struggle while being supported by the USSR. This led to a severe recession in the 1990s, and the Cuban government resorted to moderate liberalization reforms to address the resulting problems. The success of these reforms is further evidence that Cuba will improve as a capitalist nation.

Cuba needs capitalism

We have resolved the Cuban socialist paradox. Cuba is not successful because of socialism – its successes predate socialist government and have diminished rapidly since the revolution. Cuba is also not a failure because of the sanctions; Historically sanctions had little impact on their economies. The bitter truth is that the common perception is correct: Cuba is, in fact, a textbook example of the failures of socialism.

Nevertheless, it is possible that the best way to help Cuba is to abandon the ineffective embargo. It seems to have only served to strengthen the communist government and make it a scapegoat for its socialist failures. If the United States expands trade relations with Cuba, we may see a phenomenon that some economists call “contagious capitalism.” That is, trade would open Cuba to greater influence of capitalist ideals.

And this is what the Cuban people need: economic freedom, no more excuses for failed socialist policies.

