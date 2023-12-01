Cub criticized the gas movement of irresponsible people

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The following is a statement from Sarah Moskowitz, Executive Director of Citizens Utility Board (CUB), responding to a motion filed today by Peoples Gas with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) A demand has been made to obtain permission. Take back $134 million of rejected funding for its pipeline-replacement program in 2024. If approved, it would add to the more than $9 million Peoples Gas rate increase the company received on Nov. 16 and goes into effect today.

It is outrageous for People’s Gas, which has earned record profits for six consecutive years and recently experienced record rate increases, to claim it suddenly has the resources to repair its system and pay its workers. Are not. This is further evidence that the ICC did the right thing when it issued a long-awaited order that the utility stop this unnecessarily expensive pipe-replacement program – pending the ICC investigation – which will take 10 years. also did not lead to any significant security improvements, but it did. A serious affordability crisis for customers who have seen their bills skyrocket. The ICC should reject this irresponsible action. -Sarah Moskowitz, Executive Director of CUB.

Civil Utility Board (CUB) is Illinois’ leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping prevent rate increases and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB’s consumer hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB’s award-winning website. www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org ,

