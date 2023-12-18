CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Isn't Flying Under the Radar

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s price-to-earnings (or “P/E”) ratio of 22.2x may make it look like a sell right now compared to the United States market, where nearly half of the companies have a P/E below 16x. It is quite common to have a P/E ratio of 9x and even a P/E below 9x. Still, we’ll need to dig a little deeper to determine whether there’s a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

CTS has been performing quite well for quite some time now, with its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the company to continue to defy broader market headwinds, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay for the stock. If not, existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the sustainability of the share price.

See our latest analysis for CTS

pay-multiple-vs-industry

Do you want the full picture of analyst estimates for the company? then our Free The reports on CTS will help you uncover what’s on the horizon.

Does growth match high P/E?

There is an underlying assumption that a company must outperform the market in terms of a P/E ratio like CTS to be considered fair.

First looking back, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share a comfortable 14% last year. The latest three-year period has seen excellent EPS growth of 110%, somewhat aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that period.

Turning to the outlook, three analysts tracking the company estimate growth of 13% next year. This is likely to be significantly higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why CTS is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Shareholders are apparently unwilling to sell something that is potentially looking towards a more prosperous future.

last words

Generally, we would be cautious about reading too much into the price-to-earnings ratio when making investment decisions, although it can tell a lot about what other market participants think about the company.

We establish that CTS maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth, exceeding the broader market, as expected. At the moment shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are confident that future earnings are not at risk. Under these circumstances it is difficult to see a significant decline in the share price in the near future.

Many other important risk factors can be found on a company’s balance sheet. You can assess several main risks through our Free Balance sheet analysis for CTS with six simple tests.

Absolutely, You may also find a better stock than CTS, So you might want to see this Free A collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and strong earnings growth.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source