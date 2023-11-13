Future Market Insights Global & Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The prevalence of STD infections among adolescents is increasing due to advances in CTNG testing procedures. Operational constraints and high cost of CT/NG testing equipment are likely to hinder the growth of the CT/NG testing market.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global CTNG testing market is projected to grow in value US$1.8 billion in 2023 US$3.9 billion By 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, demand for CTNG testing is projected to increase CAGR of 8.0%. Increased funding and investment will likely lead to market growth. Growth prospects for the CTNG testing market can be attributed to increased government funding opportunities as well as other initiatives promoting innovation and growth.

The CTNG testing industry is expected to grow significantly due to increasing awareness about sexual health. The prevalence of CT and NG infections is increasing, leading to research and technological advances for efficient, accurate and easily accessible testing methods. Telemedicine and at-home testing kits are transforming the industry and improving public health outcomes.

The cost of laboratory diagnostics is significantly influenced by variable costs associated with reagents and equipment, as well as supplier fees. Additional expenses, such as maintenance and insurance, laboratory supervision and administrative costs, are added to the total cost. Only major hospitals and reference laboratories with adequate capital budgets can afford the huge costs of diagnostic equipment. In contrast, smaller laboratories, physicians’ offices, and individual physicians often require more capital, making it difficult for them to purchase expensive equipment and analyzers.

Efficient collection, storage, and transportation of specimens is important in clinical laboratories. Still, technicians need help to achieve this. It is necessary to redesign laboratory areas to conduct specific diagnostic procedures for pathogen detection to ensure time management and prevent cross-contamination. As a result, the maintenance and operating costs of modern CTNG instruments, especially those designed to handle one type of sample, have increased significantly.

Furthermore, keeping in mind the rapid mutation of micro-organisms and the increasing number of pandemic outbreaks, clinical testing facilities are adopting advanced diagnostic technologies that provide rapid sample diagnosis. Nevertheless, barriers to widespread use of modern molecular diagnostic technologies face barriers, especially in developing countries, because of the need for more experienced and technically skilled laboratory staff. Nevertheless, the growth of the CTNG testing market is hindered by operational constraints and the high cost of CTNG testing equipment.

“The growth of the CTNG market is being driven by various factors, including the increasing incidence rate of CTNG infection, increasing investment and funding, and increasing awareness about the disease diagnosis. Launching new products and acquiring commercial ventures are some of the most widely adopted strategies by market players.” Opinion of Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President, Future Market Insights (FMI).

key takeaways:

The global CTNG testing market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.0% by 2033 with a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion.

The market achieved a CAGR of 10.2% in the historical period of 2018 and 2022.

South Korea is projected to dominate the global market by registering a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 12.7%, Japan is expected to lead the global market by 2033.

The United Kingdom is projected to achieve a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis:

Many companies in the CTNG testing market have taken advantage of significant growth opportunities in emerging economies. Investments in health care and life sciences research in these markets have resulted in improved laboratory infrastructure. This development has aided in the establishment of diagnostic systems in laboratories, ultimately leading to the adoption of the CTNG test.

CTNG Testing Market Size:

Property key figures CTNG Test Market Price (2023) US$1.8 billion Expected Market Value (2033) US$3.9 billion Value-Based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 8.0% CAGR

recent developments:

Hologic, Inc. launched its latest Aptima CT/NG assay in March 2023. This advanced molecular diagnostic test can efficiently detect CT and NG DNA in the same sample. It is highly sensitive and can give results in just less than two hours.

BD, also known as Becton, Dickinson & Company, introduced its new BD SurePath LCT/NG test in February 2023. This test can detect CT and NG DNA in the same sample through nucleic acid amplification. Additionally, the test is remarkably accurate and can produce results in less than two hours.

In January 2023, Quest Diagnostics launched the Aptima CT/NG assay in its clinical laboratories. Patients can get tested for CT and NG at Quest Diagnostics locations across the United States.

Major companies:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

linear diagnosis

TIB Molbiol (Germany)

Quest Diagnostics

CTNG test market segmentation

By Product:

tests and kits

Tools/Analyzer

According to test type:

the laboratory

Point-of-care testing

By Technology:

gracefully

PCR

immunodiagnostics

Other

by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

By Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President, Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over 12 years of experience in the healthcare, medical devices and pharmaceutical industries. His inquisitive and analytical nature helped him pursue a career as a researcher.

Identifying the key challenges facing clients and crafting robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities comes naturally to them. His primary expertise lies in areas such as market entry and expansion strategy, feasibility studies, competitive intelligence and strategic transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored several publications and has been cited in journals including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online and Spinal Surgery News.

Future Market Insights, Inc. in the healthcare market domain. Explore comprehensive coverage of:

SPECT Scanning Services Market Analysis: The global market is projected to secure a valuation of US$2.1 billion in 2022.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth: The global market is expected to be valued at US$ 71,466.47 million in 2023 and is projected to achieve a medium-paced CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Trends: Global Sales They were valued at approximately US$1.12 billion at the end of 2021.

Rare Disease Clinical Trials Market Sales: The market size is estimated to be US$12,566.14 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$31,715.25 million by 2033.

Neurodegenerative Diseases Market Forecast: Market Expected to Register CAGR 7% during the forecast period, growing from US$43.7 billion in 2021 to a valuation of US$92 billion by 2032.

